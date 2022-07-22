BBC airs documentary series ‘Big Oil v The World’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

BBC airs documentary series ‘Big Oil v The World’

Big Oil v the World, BBC's new three-part series on the fossil fuel industry and its impact on the environment, aired its first episode last night.
By Ryan Duff
22/07/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 22/07/2022, 7:38 am
BBC Big Oil v the World
A fire broke out early Wednesday at Exxon Mobil's Baton Rouge oil refinery.

The BBC documentary series aims to tell “the story of what the fossil fuel industry knew about climate change more than four decades ago.”

Entitled ‘Denial‘ the first of three episodes shared stories from scientists that worked for Exxon saying they had evidence of how fossil fuels would cause climate change in the 1970s and early 80s.

The film drew upon thousands of recently discovered documents to showcase “how the oil industry went on to mount a campaign to sow doubt about the science of climate change”.

No one from ExxonMobil appeared on the programme, but said in response to the documentary that its statements on climate change “are, and always have been, truthful, fact-based, transparent and consistent with the contemporary understanding of mainstream climate science”.

With the recent heatwave hitting the UK, causing Scotland’s hottest day on record as a result of climate change, Big Oil v the World comes at a crucial time for the planet.

The Telegraph’s Anita Singh said it told an incomplete picture.

“We were told that the film-makers drew on documents from the Exxon archive, which is held by the University of Texas. Were these all new revelations?

“How much damage did this one company do? How to quantify Big Oil’s contribution to today’s “climate chaos”? The picture felt incomplete.”

Stuart Jefferies of the Guardian said it “reveals the lies oil lobbyists told to undercut democracy, prevent action against global heating – and bring our planet to the brink“.

 

 

President Trump's call for a $25mn campaign contribution from Exxon was hypothetical, the company has clarified in a rare tweet. © Bloomberg
Attendees stand near Exxon Mobil Corp. signage during the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., U.S, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

What’s next?

Airing next Thursday at 9 pm and the following week at the same time, the next two episodes ‘Doubt’ and ‘Delay’ will continue to chart Fossil Fuel’s impact on our planet.

In the coming weeks, the series will cover how the industry continued to avoid taking action against climate change despite scientists becoming increasingly certain of the impact of fossil fuels on the planet moving into the 2000s.

Christine Todd Whitman, George W Bush’s former environment chief, tells the story of how the industry successfully lobbied President Bush to reverse course on his campaign promise to regulate carbon emissions.

Big Oil v the World will end on Thursday 4th August with an episode focussing on “How the 2010s became another lost decade in the fight against climate change – as the move to natural gas delayed a transition to more renewable sources of energy.”

 

