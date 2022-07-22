Pay battle intensifies at Shell’s troubled Prelude FLNG off Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pay battle intensifies at Shell’s troubled Prelude FLNG off Australia

Shell (LON:SHEL) said it will lock out workers at its troubled Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project from Monday unless they stop their strike action as the industrial dispute that has disrupted production at the vessel intensifies.
By Energy Voice
22/07/2022, 3:21 am Updated: 22/07/2022, 3:22 am
Prelude is the largest offshore facility ever constructed.
Last week Shell said that it had started shutting down the 3.6 million tonne per year FLNG unit offshore Australia and that it would not be able to supply customers with LNG if the strike action, which started 10 June, continued.

Workers taking industrial action will be locked out from Prelude starting 25 July and they will not be paid at all under the lockout. The decision was taken after unions informed Shell that they were extending protected industrial action as they seek higher pay and restrictions on the use of contractors at Prelude.

The Offshore Alliance, which combines the Australian Workers’ Union and the Maritime Union of Australia, said Shell had refused to bargain since workers rejected the energy major’s latest offer 11 days ago.

The Australian Financial Review reported that LNG production at Prelude will remain shut down until at least August 4.

The Offshore Alliance is using a pay deal agreed with Japan’s Inpex in April as the benchmark for talks with other oil and gas majors, including Chevron at its Wheatstone platform, reported Reuters.

Inpex agreed to base rates of pay between A$125,000 and A$258,000 (US$86,000 and US$178,000) plus allowances, up from between A$92,000 and A$102,000.

Local media reported that Shell said it had offered its unionised workforce a pay raise of A$20,000 on top of their average current salary of A$140,000. However, the union said that it also wants job security guarantees in order to prevent Shell from outsourcing work to contractors. Its 150 members have turned down the pay offer by a wide margin.

Prelude is co-owned by Shell, Inpex, Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) and a subsidiary of Taiwan’s state-run Chinese Petroleum Corp (CPC).

