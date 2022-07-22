Woodside confuses market with production outlook numbers

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Australia’s Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) today issued a clarification on full year 2022 production guidance after confusion reigned yesterday after it appeared that production guidance had been reduced by 4 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in yesterday’s trading update.

Woodside is at pains to stress that guidance is unchanged, but apparent decline is due to the application of a standard conversion factor of 5.7mcf/boe as opposed to the previously used ’product specific conversion factor’ said Ashley Kelty, an analyst at Panmure, in a note.

“Woodside also noted that BHP, whose oil and gas assets it acquired in June, previously used the (industry standard) conversion factor of 6mcf/boe. This is clearly bungled messaging from Woodside Investor Relations and Public Relations teams and shows management still have some way to go to understanding markets outside Australia,” said Kelty.

“The 4% slide in the share price will have been a shock to management too,” added the analyst.

Woodside reported yesterday that its full year output, excluding BHP assets, is expected to be between 88 million and 94 million (mmboe), down 4 mmboe from its previous forecast, due to “new conversion factors”, which analysts said was not well explained.