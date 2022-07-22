Woodside confuses market with production outlook numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Woodside confuses market with production outlook numbers

Australia’s Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) today issued a clarification on full year 2022 production guidance after confusion reigned yesterday after it appeared that production guidance had been reduced by 4 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in yesterday’s trading update.
By Damon Evans
22/07/2022, 9:45 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© BloombergWoodside office tower.
Woodside office tower.

Australia’s Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) today issued a clarification on full year 2022 production guidance after confusion reigned yesterday after it appeared that production guidance had been reduced by 4 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in yesterday’s trading update.

Woodside is at pains to stress that guidance is unchanged, but apparent decline is due to the application of a standard conversion factor of 5.7mcf/boe as opposed to the previously used ’product specific conversion factor’ said Ashley Kelty, an analyst at Panmure, in a note.

“Woodside also noted that BHP, whose oil and gas assets it acquired in June, previously used the (industry standard) conversion factor of 6mcf/boe. This is clearly bungled messaging from Woodside Investor Relations and Public Relations teams and shows management still have some way to go to understanding markets outside Australia,” said Kelty.

“The 4% slide in the share price will have been a shock to management too,” added the analyst.

Woodside reported yesterday that its full year output, excluding BHP assets, is expected to be between 88 million and 94 million (mmboe), down 4 mmboe from its previous forecast, due to “new conversion factors”, which analysts said was not well explained.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts