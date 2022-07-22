Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Rig sale offers “clear-cut” resolution to Noble-Maersk merger concerns, CMA says

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says the sale of several Noble rigs to a new unit of Shelf Drilling should clear the way for its proposed merger with Maersk Drilling.
By Andrew Dykes
22/07/2022, 10:47 am Updated: 22/07/2022, 11:50 am
Noble Lloyd Noble jackup.

The CMA opened an investigation into the £2.6 billion merger deal in February, later warning that it could increase costs and reduce service quality for oil and gas producers in the UK North Sea, particularly in the supply of jack-up rigs.

In response, Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) and Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) signed a $375m deal to sell-off several units to a new subsidiary of Dubai-based Shelf Drilling to address the watchdog’s concerns.

The CMA’s latest guidance suggest the sale of these so-called “remedy rigs” may indeed enable the merger to proceed.

Under the deal, the group will offload the Noble Hans Deul, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert and the Noble Lloyd Noble. Associated offshore and onshore staff are expected to transfer with the rigs.

The CMA said that these measures formed “as comprehensive a solution to these concerns as is reasonable and practicable” and would resolve the issue “in a clear-cut manner.”

It also found Shelf Drilling to be a “suitable purchaser” of the assets.

However, it will also launch a further consultation on the proposals and invited other interested parties to submit their views before it publishes a final decision.

Responses must be submitted by 5 August, although depending on the feedback received the regulator could yet make “modifications” to the deal as a result.

The proposed merger deal, first announced in November, would result in one company brought together under the Noble Corporation name, which would be jointly listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Maersk Drilling employs around 2,400 people and is headquartered in Denmark, while Noble currently has 2,300 employees and contractors worldwide. Both companies have offices in Aberdeen.

Analyst firm Esgian last year said their merger could bring the largest market capitalisation in the industry at as much as $3.4bn, surpassing rival Valaris at $2.8bn.

