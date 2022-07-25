Greenpeace launches legal challenge against UK Govt over Shell Jackdaw project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Greenpeace launches legal challenge against UK Govt over Shell Jackdaw project

Greenpeace has launched a legal challenge against the UK Government on the Jackdaw field off Aberdeen - one day after Shell (LON: SHEL) took an investment decision on the project.
By Ryan Duff
26/07/2022, 12:01 am Updated: 26/07/2022, 6:53 am
© Supplied by UpliftProtestors from the Stop Jackdaw campaign in Edinburgh. Queen Elizabeth House, Edinburgh. Supplied by Uplift Date; 13/04/2022
Protestors from the Stop Jackdaw campaign in Edinburgh. Queen Elizabeth House, Edinburgh. Supplied by Uplift Date; 13/04/2022

Greenpeace has launched a legal challenge against the UK Government on the Jackdaw field off Aberdeen – one day after Shell (LON: SHEL) took an investment decision on the project.

The government is facing action after it approved the new North Sea gas field, which Greenpeace claims it did without checking the climate damage of burning the gas extracted.

However, a UK Government spokesperson said the project was approved by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) “on the basis of Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) considering the environmental statement of the project and concluding that it will not have a significant effect on the environment.”

Greenpeace is seeking a judicial review of the decision made by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the NSTA on environmental grounds.

In its court papers, the NGO is also proposing to put the court case on hold until the Supreme Court decides whether to hear an appeal over its case against the Ithaca-BP Vorlich field, which Greenpeace lost last year.

London-listed Shell, which gave Jackdaw an investment green light last night, said it is aware of Greenpeace’s legal challenge.

A spokesperson said: “As per the regulatory approvals given and final investment decision taken, we are progressing the project which has the potential to produce more than 6% of UK gas production at a time when UK energy security is critically required.”

According to Greenpeace, the government failed in its legal duty to check the environmental impacts of Shell’s Jackdaw project by refusing to consider the damage caused by burning the gas extracted.

This Jackdaw approval is a scandal

The activist group argues that the gas from this project will do nothing to help the current energy crisis or lower energy bills “because it belongs to Shell, and will be sold on international markets to the highest bidder”.

The oil and gas industry has pointed to the need for domestic supply to provide energy security, and for helping manage a gradual skills transition into renewable energy.

Greenpeace’s legal challenge follows several others NGO cases against the North Sea industry in recent months.

The NGO is pursuing legal action against BP in relation to its permit to extract oil from the Vorlich field. After losing an initial bid, it is hoping to secure a Supreme Court appeal.

Elsewhere the Paid to Pollute group lost a case against the regulator (formerly the OGA, now called the NSTA) over its backing for the industry.

Oil and gas transition campaigner for Greenpeace UK Philip Evans said: “This Jackdaw approval is a scandal. The government knows that burning fossil fuels drives the climate crisis, yet they’re approving a new gas field in June, without proper climate checks, and declaring a national emergency over heatwaves in July.

“Meanwhile household bills are soaring, and the government is ignoring common sense solutions – like home insulation, heat pumps and cheap renewable power.

“We believe this is an astonishing dereliction of the government’s legal duty, and we won’t let it stand.

“So we’re taking legal action to stop Jackdaw, and whenever we see the government acting unlawfully to greenlight new fossil fuels we stand ready to fight in the courts.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts