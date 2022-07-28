Nuclear and renewables to edge out LNG in South Korea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nuclear and renewables to edge out LNG in South Korea

A potential resurgence in nuclear power combined with increasing renewable energy capacity could see less liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled power projects built in South Korea than previously anticipated.
By Damon Evans
29/07/2022, 12:05 am
© Shutterstock / Stock for youDaebu Island, Ansan-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea - March 8, 2020: Sunset view of the sea with tourists and wind power plants
Investments in nuclear generation, distributed solar, and even offshore wind power, are looking more economically attractive versus LNG-to-power projects, delegates at the Wood Mackenzie Power and Renewables conference APAC heard on Thursday.

Distributed solar will surpass all other investments in power with $32 billion set to be spent on the renewable energy technology from 2022 to 2031. Investments in nuclear are forecast at $31 billion, including the Shin Hanui 3&4 units, data from Wood Mackenzie showed. Investment in gas-fired power generation is projected at $16 billion, while offshore wind comes in at $28 billion. Last year 25% of South Korea’s power came from nuclear, while only 5% was fuelled by solar and wind. Targets to hit 30% nuclear and 15% renewables by 2030 seem ambitious, but possible, reckons the research firm.

Ken Lee, principal analyst at the research company, said the economics for nuclear generation were compelling compared with LNG-to-power. The levelized cost of electricity from nuclear in South Korea is expected to be $70-75 per MW/hr, versus a combined cycle gas plant at $100-140 per MW/hr, or even higher based on today’s global LNG prices, he added.

Nuclear is also seen as a cleaner source of energy compared with other power generation fuels. Its pricing is also more stable and therefore easier to predict future costs.

The rise of cheaper nuclear coming back for baseload generation would makes future LNG-to-power developments more challenging, Lee noted. South Korea has some 13GW of LNG-to-power projects planned as the country seeks to cut its reliance on coal-fired power – expected to peak in 2024 before declining.

Uncertainty for South Korea LNG imports as nuclear energy embraced

However, there will not be much impact from the nuclear resurgence on rising renewable energy capacity, as distributed solar is driving the outlook, as well as offshore wind in the future, said Lee.

South Korea is one of the few countries in Asia Pacific, including China, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia, where offshore wind can really take off. Still, it is currently one of the most expensive forms of levelized electricity at $120-170 per MW/hr for new build unsubsidised projects. But Wood Mackenzie sees a turning point in the early 2030s when offshore wind will compete with gas-fired power. Although given surging global gas prices, offshore wind could be competitive as early as the mid-2020s, added Lee.

Conservative opposition leader Yoon Suk-yeol won the South Korean presidential election on March 9 for a five-year term. Significantly, Yoon has made no secret of his desire to undo the previous administration’s nuclear phase-out policies. Instead, he has pledged to embrace nuclear power as a more cost-effective energy option for the import dependent nation.

His energy policies will focus on the “concurrent development of nuclear and renewables, the latter focused on solar, as part of broader decarbonisation, and has also vowed to restore South Korea’s nuclear capability to among the world’s best, namely in tech exports and manufacturing of small modular reactors,” Fitch Solutions said in a report earlier this year.

