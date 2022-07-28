Aberdeen climate camp location revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen climate camp location revealed

The location of the Aberdeen climate camp, which is expected to draw hundreds of protestors to the city, has been revealed.
By Ryan Duff
28/07/2022, 1:27 pm Updated: 28/07/2022, 2:40 pm
It will take place at St. Fittick’s Park, Torry, where campaigners are due to pitch their tents at 6 pm tonight.

The demonstration will remain in place until Monday.

Among the issues campaigners are looking to highlight are North Sea gas fields Jackdaw and Cambo, as well as the planned Energy Transition Zone.

Aberdeen Climate Camp rundown

Protestors from across Scotland will be in the Granite city from 28 July until 1 August to oppose the UK Government’s approval of the Shell Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea, as well as the licence extension of the Cambo oilfield in the West of Shetland, operated by Siccar Point Energy, which was rcently acquired by Ithaca Energy.

The camp comes as Aberdeenshire Council prepare to decide on proposals for a new gas-fired power station at Peterhead, though this will be equipped with carbon capture technology.

The event organisers also criticised Aberdeen’s proposed ‘Energy Transition Zone’, the brainchild of oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood.

They claim it will sacrifice St Fittick’s park, “one of local residents’ only green spaces, to industrial development”.

ETZ Ltd, which will deliver the project, said it recognises the “strength of sentiment” and the importance for a green public space – and has “already confirmed” that the East Tullos Burn will be retained.

Campaigners said they are calling for a just transition away from oil and gas that is led by workers and communities.

