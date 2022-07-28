Aberdeen climate camp location revealed

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The location of the Aberdeen climate camp, which is expected to draw hundreds of protestors to the city, has been revealed.

It will take place at St. Fittick’s Park, Torry, where campaigners are due to pitch their tents at 6 pm tonight.

The demonstration will remain in place until Monday.

Among the issues campaigners are looking to highlight are North Sea gas fields Jackdaw and Cambo, as well as the planned Energy Transition Zone.

Aberdeen Climate Camp rundown

Protestors from across Scotland will be in the Granite city from 28 July until 1 August to oppose the UK Government’s approval of the Shell Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea, as well as the licence extension of the Cambo oilfield in the West of Shetland, operated by Siccar Point Energy, which was rcently acquired by Ithaca Energy.

The camp comes as Aberdeenshire Council prepare to decide on proposals for a new gas-fired power station at Peterhead, though this will be equipped with carbon capture technology.

The event organisers also criticised Aberdeen’s proposed ‘Energy Transition Zone’, the brainchild of oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood.

They claim it will sacrifice St Fittick’s park, “one of local residents’ only green spaces, to industrial development”.

ETZ Ltd, which will deliver the project, said it recognises the “strength of sentiment” and the importance for a green public space – and has “already confirmed” that the East Tullos Burn will be retained.

Campaigners said they are calling for a just transition away from oil and gas that is led by workers and communities.