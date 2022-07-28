Subsea 7 posts profitable Q2 despite renewables drag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Subsea 7 posts profitable Q2 despite renewables drag

Subsea 7 (OSE:SUBC) said supply chain challenges were stabilising and credited “strong performance” from its subsea and conventional businesses, despite a weaker quarter for renewables.
By Andrew Dykes
28/07/2022, 10:48 am Updated: 28/07/2022, 10:48 am
© Seaway 7Seagreen windfarm
Seaway 7 is managing the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of Seagreen’s 114 wind turbine generator foundations

The Luxembourg-domiciled group reported pre-tax profits of $58.2 million (£48m) for the second quarter, while adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 50% on the same period last year, to $134m (£110m).

Revenue sat at $1.2 billion (£990m), while backlog at end of June was $7.8bn (£6.4bn), of which $2.5bn (£2bn) is expected to be executed during the remainder of this year.

The bulk of revenue ($960m) was derived from its subsea and conventional units, with the substantial completion of key projects including Mad Dog 2, Jack St Malo 4, and Anchor Flowlines projects in the Gulf of Mexico and 28 Jackets project in Saudi Arabia, during the quarter.

Work also progressed at the Sangomar project in Senegal and the Berri-Zuluf project in Saudi Arabia, as well as the Blythe and Vulcan Satellite Hubs and the Balmoral and Pierce fields in the UK North Sea.

In a statement chief executive John Evans noted that: “Since the first quarter, the industry’s challenges relating to the supply chain and raw material price inflation have stabilised, allowing a number of projects to proceed.”

However, Subsea 7’s renewables unit saw a net operating loss of $71m (£58m), widening losses of $32m (£26m) during the same period last year.

The group says the slide was driven by slower than anticipated progress at the Hollandse Kust Zuid project in the Dutch North Sea and continued delays on the Formosa 2 project in Taiwan, as well as the nature of “phasing” at the Seagreen project, off the Angus coast.

Referring to the latter, the firm said 30 of 114 foundations and 21 cables had been installed as of the end of the quarter.

Operator SSE last week said it expects the scheme to generate first power by the end of July.

As for Formosa 2 and Hollandse Kust Zuid, the group said it was on track with an updated execution plan announced in June, with the projects now due for completion in August and September, respectively.

Looking ahead, Subsea 7 said it still expects revenue for the year to be “broadly in line with 2021”.

“Tendering in the subsea market remains high and the pricing environment continues to improve. In fixed offshore wind, contract pricing and risk allocation have improved and should contribute to robust long-term margins and returns,” it added.

Reporting its full-year 2021 results in March, the services giant said it would return around $100m to shareholders this year, via $70m of share buybacks and a regular annual dividend of NOK 1.00 per share, equivalent to $33m.

