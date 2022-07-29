Petrobras boosts dividends as Brazil’s cash cow beats estimates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Petrobras boosts dividends as Brazil’s cash cow beats estimates

Lofty oil prices and robust sales delivered Petrobras another quarter of blockbuster results, which President Jair Bolsonaro has previously bashed as he contends with costly fuel ahead of presidential elections in October.
By Bloomberg
29/07/2022, 6:49 am
The Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) MV30 Carioca floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel anchored in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil.

The board of the Rio de Janeiro-based company approved dividends of 6.732 reais a share Thursday, or 87.8 billion reais ($17 billion), to be paid in 2022. The state-owned company has approved a total of 136.3 billion reais in dividends for the first half of this year, already surpassing the record reached last year.

With Brazil’s inflation running in double digits annually, Petrobras is under mounting political pressure to shield consumers from rising costs. Bolsonaro, who seeks re-election in October, has ousted three of the firm’s chief executive officers for tracking international fuel price levels rather than subsidizing gasoline.

Despite calling the oil producer’s profits in the last quarter “abusive,” the federal government, as the firm’s majority investor, depends on them for cash. The government recently requested state-run giants including Petrobras bring forward dividend payments as a way of offsetting increased social spending ahead of the elections, local newspapers reported.

Latin America’s biggest oil producer reported 54.33 billion reais of net income for the second quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of 35.72 billion reais. Sales came in at 170.96 billion reais, higher than estimates of 162.78 billion reais.

Under new CEO Caio Paes de Andrade, who took the helm in late June, Petrobras reduced gasoline prices for the first time this year. The company cut prices twice since last week as a plunge in oil raised the pressure to tame pain at the pump. There’s growing concern among investors of potential political interference on the company’s pricing policy as oil hovers above $100 a barrel.

Investors see the political noise as Petrobras’s Achilles heel, despite its attractive valuation and dividend yields. The election of a new board of directors scheduled for August 19, just four months after the current members joined, is the latest attempt by the federal governmentto align the state-run company’s decision-making with its own agenda.

The government’s insistence on appointing two names barred by Petrobras’s Eligibility Committee caused uneasiness among investors last week. Brazil’s main oil union, known as FUP, and minority holders association, Anapetro, pledged to contest it in court.

