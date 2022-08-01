Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Baker Hughes sells Russian oilfield services unit to local management

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) has signed an agreement to sell its oilfield services business in Russia to its local management team, in the wake of ongoing sanctions.
By Andrew Dykes
01/08/2022, 3:05 pm Updated: 01/08/2022, 3:05 pm
© Supplied by Baker HughesBaker Hughes Oilfield Services employee inspecting a drill bit.
Baker Hughes Oilfield Services employee inspecting a drill bit.

The agreement follows the oilfield services giant’s suspension of new investments for Russia operations in March, as it sought to comply with laws and sanctions enacted as a result of the country’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

In a 1 August statement the company said the new business will operate independently of the wider Baker Hughes group, including adopting an independent brand.

The new entity will assume all of the firm’s current oilfield services Russia assets, liabilities and commercial obligations.

The value of the management buyout was not disclosed, however in its second quarter results the firm recorded losses amounting to some $365 million in relation to the Russian oilfield services business, which was listed as for sale as of the end of the quarter.

The company reportedly generates as much as 5% of its total sales from the region. Total group-wide revenue in 2021 stood at around $20.5 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.

Baker Hughes said it was committed to supporting its employees throughout the process and ensuring “an orderly transfer” for customers and relevant parties.

Meanwhile, rival oilfield services firms such as Schlumberger and Weatherford have taken a similar approach, halting new investments while leaving existing work intact.

Halliburton, however, said it would cease all current and future work.

