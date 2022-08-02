Singapore’s Keppel wins FPU and FPSO deals worth $54m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Singapore’s Keppel wins FPU and FPSO deals worth $54m

Keppel O&M will start floating production contracts worth around S$75 million (US$54 million) for MODEC, as it prepares a floater for Woodside Energy’s Senegal project, and a separate unit for LLOG Exploration Offshore in the US.
By Energy Voice
02/08/2022, 1:11 am Updated: 02/08/2022, 1:12 am
Industry news
A worker uses a smartphone as his colleagues stand in front of the Floatel Triumph, a semi-submersible accommodation rig operated by Floatel International Ltd. and developed by Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd.'s deep water technology group, during a media tour in Singapore, on Friday, March 11, 2016. Keppel Corp., parent company of Keppel Offshore & Marine, is the world's biggest builder of oil rigs. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M)’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, Keppel AmFELS and Keppel Shipyard, have been awarded contracts worth around S$75 million (US$54 million) for the refurbishment and completion of two floating production units (FPU).

The first contract is by Keppel AmFELS with Salamanca FPS Infra, LLC for the refurbishment of a floating production unit to be operated by LLOG Exploration Offshore, LLC, a private exploration and production company in the U.S.

Keppel AmFELS’ scope of work on the production facility includes demolition, hull modifications, and upgrades to key systems. Expected to be completed in 2Q 2024, the Salamanca FPU will have a capacity of 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 40 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. It will be deployed in the deepwaters of the Gulf of Mexico to service the Leon field and the Castile field.

As the Salamanca FPU is being upgraded and modified from a previously decommissioned production facility, the time, cost and materials to be used are greatly reduced compared with the construction of a new facility. Keppel claims the project has a positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact as it would reduce approximately 70% in carbon emissions compared to a new build, and also circumvents the scrapping of an old unit.

The second contract is between Keppel Shipyard and MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore) Pte Ltd (MODEC) to support the completion of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO).

Keppel Shipyard’s scope of work is to complete the topsides integration work as well as supporting the pre-commissioning and commissioning activities for the FPSO. The vessel is expected to arrive at its Singapore yard in 4Q 2022.

When completed, the FPSO, which can process 100,000 barrels of oil per day and will be delivered to Woodside Energy for its Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 in Senegal. The FPSO will be moored in waters approximately 780m deep and will be located approximately 100km south of Dakar, Senegal.

