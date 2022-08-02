Top LNG exporter Australia is told to keep more fuel at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Top LNG exporter Australia is told to keep more fuel at home

Australia should tighten measures to curb natural gas exports from one of the world’s biggest suppliers to avoid a domestic fuel crunch, according to the nation’s competition watchdog.
By Bloomberg
02/08/2022, 4:08 am Updated: 02/08/2022, 4:09 am
© BloombergGas pipes run through a plant at the Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas (QCLNG) project site, operated by QGC Pty, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, in Gladstone, Australia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2016. Gas from more than 2,500 wells travels hundreds of miles by pipeline to the project, where it's chilled and pumped into 10-story-high tanks before being loaded onto massive ships. Photographer: Patrick Hamilton /Bloomberg
Gas that hasn’t been sold under long-term contracts should be made available domestically before it is exported, because of a significant risk of a shortfall in supply next year to eastern Australia, home to about four-fifths of the nation’s population, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said Monday.

Eastern areas could face a shortage equivalent to 10% of gas demand, mainly the result of increased consumption by electricity generators as the nation transitions away from coal.

Australia’s government is already considering extending to 2030 powers that would allow it to impose export controls in some extraordinary circumstances and which had been due to expire in January, Resources Minister Madeleine King said Monday.

“The Government needs to see firm commitments out of the east coast LNG exporters,” King said. Officials are holding talks with consumer nations “to reassure them that Australia remains a trusted trading partner and a stable and reliable exporter of resources and energy.”

A call on LNG exporters to respond more to domestic needs is unlikely to have any major global impact on supply or prices. The forecast deficit next year in eastern Australia is equivalent to about 14 LNG cargoes, while Australia’s terminals made more than 100 shipments in June alone.

Any change in policy won’t affect sales under multiyear deals with buyers in countries including Japan and South Korea. Australia’s exporters are forecast to produce 167 petajoules (157 billion cubic feet) more than they need to meet their contracts — or more than three times the anticipated 54 petajoule shortfall — according to Monday’s report.

There are also limited options for LNG exporters to redirect flows into the domestic market due to pipeline capacity restraints. The South West Queensland Pipeline, a key link connecting states along the east coast, was running at 98% capacity during the height of a gas supply crunch in June, according to the Australian Energy Market Operator.

Australia has grappled with a power supply crunch this year despite being among the top global exporters of both coal and natural gas. A cold snap at the start of the southern hemisphere winter, breakdowns at aging power plants and high global prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine all contributed to a spike in demand and a shortage of supply.

Since last year, the multibillion-dollar export facilities in the northwest and northeast of the country have been purchasing more gas than they provide to the domestic market, according to the ACCC report. However, some LNG projects recently moved to lift supply into the local market, as domestic spot prices were more attractive than overseas rates.

