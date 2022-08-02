EnQuest ‘reviewing future capex’ in light of windfall tax incentives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

EnQuest ‘reviewing future capex’ in light of windfall tax incentives

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) has reported a 'good start to the year,' as it focuses on maintaining production and reducing debt, and intends to review its capex plans in the wake of new windfall tax investment incentives.
By Ryan Duff
02/08/2022, 12:00 pm Updated: 02/08/2022, 12:00 pm
© EnQuestEnQuest
EnQuest CEO Amjad Bseisu

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) has reported a ‘good start to the year,’ as it focuses on maintaining production and reducing debt, and intends to review its capex plans in the wake of new windfall tax investment incentives.

In a 2 August operations update the London-listed firm reported half-year production of 49,726 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to the end of June – an 8% increase on the same period last year, which it said was driven by strong production efficiency across its portfolio.

It reported free cash flow generation of £264 million, and a £280m reduction in net debt to around £721m.

UK upstream production amounted to just over 41,000 boepd – a marginal uptick on the same period last year, thanks largely to greater than expected output from its Kraken field.

EnQuest said it was on track to meet its net production guidance of between 44,000 and 51,000 Boepd.

Magnus, located 99 miles northeast of the Shetland Islands, averaged 12,754 boepd over the period, impacted by a pump and well integrity failure in June.

Earlier this year EnQuest said it would focus on further improving output at the field through the continuation of the well intervention programme. The current well work campaign is underway, and the company expects the North West Magnus well to be brought online in the coming weeks, while further well work is planned in the second half of the year.

Preparations are also underway for a three-week shutdown planned in the third quarter, with the key work scope being a compressor overhaul.

Kraken will also undergo a shutdown period during the third quarter.

On decommissioning, it said its Heather and Thistle plug and abandonment (P&A) campaigns are “progressing well” with six wells completed at Heather and nine wells completed at Thistle. It aims to complete 16 wells at each installation this year.

Contracts for the heavy-lift removal of the Heather and Thistle topsides and jacket removals are also in progress, with delivery scheduled for 2024 and 2025 respectively, and awards to be announced in the second half of the year.

Full year expectations for operating, cash capital and abandonment expenditures remain unchanged, the group said, remaining at approximately £352.6 million, £131.2 million and £61.5 million, respectively.

However, EnQuest expects some impact to cash flows in the second half of the year due to planned maintenance shutdowns, and the impact of the Energy Profits Levy.

On the latter, EnQuest said remains “committed to investing in the North Sea” and would be reviewing future capital expenditure programmes in light of the additional investment allowances available under the levy.

Chief executive Amjad Bseisu commented: “We remain on track to deliver our operational targets and, in the prevailing price environment, are focused on driving an accelerated debt reduction programme.

“EnQuest has a long track record of investment in the North Sea. We remain focused on continuing to improve performance and extend the lives of assets within our portfolio, delivering value to all of our stakeholders as we increase production, reduce emissions and support energy security.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts