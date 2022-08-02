Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Aker Solutions scoops £250m platform contract for Shell’s Jackdaw field

Aker Solutions (AKSO.OL) has been awarded a contract from Shell UK (LON: SHEL) to build and deliver a platform for the supermajor's Jackdaw gas field, east of Aberdeen.
By Ryan Duff
02/08/2022, 2:03 pm Updated: 03/08/2022, 9:01 am
The contract tasks Aker Splutions with engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of a not permanently attended installation (NPAI), and was valued at 2-3 billion NOK (£170-250 million).

The scope covers the complete wellhead platform, consisting of a topside and a steel jacket, as well as related load-out and offshore hook-up and commissioning.

Aker Solutions will fabricate the Wellhead platform at its yard in Verdal, Norway, and at its peak, the project will employ over 300 people.

The steel substructure, including a pre-drilling deck, will be delivered to Shell next year while the topside will arrive in 2024.

Shell made a final investment decision (FID) on the field last week, which at peak production could supply over 6% of projected UK North Sea gas production in the middle of this decade.

The field has been met with controversy recently, with Greenpeace taking the UK government to court over the approval of drilling and Extinction Rebellion protesting outside of Shell’s Aberdeen HQ yesterday.

The partnership has been secured following Aker Solutions’ completion of front-end engineering and design work (FEED), awarded in June 2019.

As part of this project, Aker Solutions will work alongside external suppliers Rambøll and Leirvik, who were part of developing the FEED.

Executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ topsides and facilities business Sturla Magnus said: “We are pleased that Shell selects us to develop a cost-effective platform for this major North Sea gas field.

“We will build on our strong topside solutions and executions model which involves reusing facilities and equipment and bringing onboard solid experience from similar developments from both internal Aker Solutions resources and external partners.”

Chief executive Kjetel Digre added: “We aim to be a leading supplier of energy solutions, and the Jackdaw development contributes to the ambition of the British government to boost domestic energy output to enhance energy security.

“The project forms part of our broader intent to both play a key role in the transformation of Europe’s energy sector and help accelerate security of supplies.”

