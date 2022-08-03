India planning carbon credit market for energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

India planning carbon credit market for energy

India is planning to start a carbon trading market for major emitters in the energy, steel and cement industries, as part of its efforts to hasten the transition to cleaner fuels.
By Bloomberg
03/08/2022, 3:02 am
Flames rise from a wagon loaded with coke at the Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Rourkela district, Odisha, India, on Friday, June 21, 2019. India's annual steel consumption is close to 100 million tons and there are prospects for further growth from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to build infrastructure.

The platform is likely to be announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Independence Day celebrations on Aug. 15, according to people with the knowledge of the plan. It’s been in the works since March, when consultation with ministries and companies began, said the people who asked not be named because discussions are private.

The Prime Minister’s Office and government think tank NITI Aayog didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The market would initially be limited to hard-to-abate sectors, allowing participants to trade credits earned from cutting emissions, the people said. One of the goals is to ensure state-owned energy firms like Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Indian Oil Corp. and NTPC Ltd., as well as steel and cement companies, can benefit from planned investments in carbon-capture projects, they said.

India, the world’s third-biggest emitter, surprised pundits by announcing a plan to achieve net zero by 2070 at the COP26 summit in Glasgow late last year. While that’s a decade behind its fellow Asian behemoth China, the South Asian economy is less developed and faces greater climate challenges. The country is looking to cut 1 billion tons of emissions by 2030 as a first step in reaching its goal.

India’s proposed market follows a similar one in China, which last year launched a mandatory trading system for all large power plants. But the market has been plagued by delays and problems with data collection, and has seen only lacklustre buying and selling of allowances.

A detailed plan for establishing the carbon market is likely to be ready in the fourth quarter, the people said. India is also looking to introduce methanol-blended fuels in land and marine transport, build more carbon capture projects, and encourage the adoption of electric vehicles as part of its climate goals, they said.

The carbon-market plan was previously reported by the local Mint newspaper.

