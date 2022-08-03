Oil trading giant Vitol posts record profit of $4.2 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Oil trading giant Vitol posts record profit of $4.2 billion

Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent oil trading company, posted a record profit of $4.2 billion last year as it benefited from soaring energy prices.
By Bloomberg
03/08/2022, 9:01 am
© Shutterstock / bob63green shipping fuel
A file picture of an oil tanker.

Those earnings allowed it to hand a record $3 billion to its executives and senior staff through share buybacks during the course of the year, according to the company’s audited annual accounts, seen by Bloomberg News.

Big energy traders like Vitol are enjoying the most profitable period in history, as skyrocketing prices and disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provide a panoply of opportunities to make money. Rivals including Trafigura Group and Glencore have also reported record trading profits.

Vitol said in a management report appended to the accounts that on the basis of its first-quarter results, “we expect to achieve a reasonable result in 2022.”

The share buyback of $3 billion is Vitol’s main way of rewarding the roughly 450 senior staff who own the company. It usually moves in line with the previous year’s profits, suggesting that this year’s buyback could be even higher.

However, the war in Ukraine has been a double-edged sword for traders like Vitol that have historically been leading shippers of Russian oil. While they have benefited from being able to buy Russian oil at a big discount, western sanctions against Russia have cast a shadow over their long-term investments in the country.

Vitol, which last year bought a 5% stake in Vostok Oil, the flagship project of Russia’s state oil champion Rosneft PJSC, said in the management report that it “is divesting” its holding in Vostok. The overall financial effect of the conflict “cannot currently be estimated with certainty,” the company said.

The trading house invested $886 million for its 75% share in the joint venture that owns the Vostok stake, according to the accounts. The remaining 25% is owned by Mercantile and Maritime Energy.

The joint venture which bought its stake in Vostok in October, recorded a $506 million loss on revenues of $2.3 billion in the year ending in December. The loss was the result of an impairment, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Vitol, like its rivals, has needed to greatly expand its borrowing to finance the cargoes of oil and gas it ships around the world as prices rise. Its total loans and borrowings rose to $16.2 billion at the end of last year, from $5.3 billion a year earlier.

The company lifted shareholder equity to $13.4 billion from $12.2 billion a year earlier.

