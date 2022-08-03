Something went wrong - please try again later.

3t Energy Group, owner of AIS Survivex, has reached the finals of the Offshore Safety Awards, organised by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and Step Change in Safety.

The awards aim to acknowledge and celebrate the excellent work being done to promote safety across the energy industry will be held at Step Change in Safety’s 25th Anniversary celebrations on 8th September at P&J Live.

3t Energy group is shortlisted in the ‘Sharing and Learning’ category for taking an innovative approach to training and competency, for its work with bp on the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) development, and credits the supermajor’s help for the achievement.

bp needed to bring on board and train operations and maintenance (O&M) technicians for the GTA project.

GTA is a multi-billion-dollar gas producing asset in Senegal and Mauritania, which includes a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) spanning a massive 130km in length.

The vessel is located in the midwater 40km from shore, where it dries and conditions the gas before transfer to a Hub Terminal facility comprising quarters for 216 personnel, utility platform and 650m long terminal facility, protected by a 1.2km breakwater 10km offshore.

AIS Survivex developed a two-week ‘blended learning’ programme, which included targeted face-to-face training using a digital twin of the asset created by 3t Transform and delivered via its ‘Training Console’.

Using virtual reality headsets, O&M technicians were able to immerse themselves in the project and learn about its layout, safety-critical operating systems and procedures, as well as conducting a series of competency assessments prior to the project being built.

Vice president of global sales at 3t Energy Group Gavin Taylor said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in the OEUK Awards.

“Working on the GTA project with bp has been a huge honour and the collaboration and learning and sharing experiences between the 3t team and bp were exceptional.

“The blended learning solution we developed ensured maximum learner engagement, a strong team dynamic and the creation of an unrivalled safety-first culture prior to mobilisation.”

