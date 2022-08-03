Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

AIS Survivex owner 3t Energy Group shortlisted for Offshore Safety Awards

3t Energy Group, owner of AIS Survivex, has reached the finals of the Offshore Safety Awards, organised by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and Step Change in Safety.
By Ryan Duff
03/08/2022, 11:18 am
Offshore survival training at AIS Survivex.

The awards aim to acknowledge and celebrate the excellent work being done to promote safety across the energy industry will be held at Step Change in Safety’s 25th Anniversary celebrations on 8th September at P&J Live.

3t Energy group is shortlisted in the ‘Sharing and Learning’ category for taking an innovative approach to training and competency, for its work with bp on the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) development, and credits the supermajor’s help for the achievement.

bp needed to bring on board and train operations and maintenance (O&M) technicians for the GTA project.

GTA is a multi-billion-dollar gas producing asset in Senegal and Mauritania, which includes a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) spanning a massive 130km in length.

The vessel is located in the midwater 40km from shore, where it dries and conditions the gas before transfer to a Hub Terminal facility comprising quarters for 216 personnel, utility platform and 650m long terminal facility, protected by a 1.2km breakwater 10km offshore.

AIS Survivex developed a two-week ‘blended learning’ programme, which included targeted face-to-face training using a digital twin of the asset created by 3t Transform and delivered via its ‘Training Console’.

Using virtual reality headsets, O&M technicians were able to immerse themselves in the project and learn about its layout, safety-critical operating systems and procedures, as well as conducting a series of competency assessments prior to the project being built.

Vice president of global sales at 3t Energy Group Gavin Taylor said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in the OEUK Awards.

“Working on the GTA project with bp has been a huge honour and the collaboration and learning and sharing experiences between the 3t team and bp were exceptional.

“The blended learning solution we developed ensured maximum learner engagement, a strong team dynamic and the creation of an unrivalled safety-first culture prior to mobilisation.”

Tickets for the 25 years of Step Change in Safety and Offshore Safety Awards event are available here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/25-years-of-step-change-in-safety-offshore-safety-awards-tickets-297945812947?aff=erelexpmlt

