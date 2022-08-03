Shell hands out 8% salary bonus to employees amid record profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shell hands out 8% salary bonus to employees amid record profits

Shell has given the vast majority of its employees a bonus equivalent to 8% of their annual salary as earnings surge to historic highs.
By Bloomberg
03/08/2022, 1:14 pm
Shell Engineer carries out regular checks on board the Bonga Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading facility (FPSO). It lies in deep water, Gulf of Guinea, Nigeria, 2015

“In recognition of the contribution our people have made to Shell’s strong operational performance against a recent challenging backdrop, our Executive Committee has decided to make a Special Recognition Award of 8% of salary to all eligible staff across the world,” Shell said in an email.

The energy major last week reported record profit for a second consecutive quarter thanks to soaring oil and gas prices and strong refining margins. That’s a turnaround for a company that shed thousands of jobs, suspended bonuses and capped salaries during the pandemic. It’s also prompted further calls for a tougher windfall tax as consumers suffer a cost-of-living crisis.

The one-time payment will be made to most of Shell’s 82,000 employees, but not to staff who are executive vice presidents or higher. It will not be handed out to contractors or secondees.

“The award enables those employees to share in our current operational and financial success,” Shell said.

“It is not a response to inflation or cost-of-living challenges.”

