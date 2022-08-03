NEO files key paperwork for Affleck redevelopment

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NEO Energy has filed an environmental statement for its plans to reconnect wells at Affleck field as part of a proposed redevelopment.

NEO acquired 100% ownership of the Affleck field, 178 miles southeast of Aberdeen, last year.

It is proposing that the A1 and A2 wells that were previously operated by the Janice platform, decommissioned in 2016, will now be redeveloped and tied back via an existing Affleck manifold to the Harbour Energy operated Judy platform via the Talbot field.

First oil from the field is expected to be extracted sometime between Q2 and Q4 2024.

Affleck is expected to begin production with 751 barrels of oil per day and 65 thousand cubic metres per day (mm3/d).

Production is set to peak in 2025 as 5,218 barrels of oil and 764mm3 of gas are predicted to be produced per day.

The field lies in waters approximately 229.7 feet deep and is around 3 miles from the UK/Norway median line.

This redevelopment will require, tie in to an existing riser, flowlines and umbilical and tie-in structures.

Judy platform

Last year NEO chief executive Russ Alton said his company were looking at a number of potential export routes for a tieback project at Affleck.

If the proposed redevelopment of the Affleck wells is successful, NEO will be export oil and gas to Harbour Energy’s Judy Platform using a 23 mile long trenched and buried umbilical.

Produced fluids from Affleck and the proposed Talbot development will be blended with production from other nearby fields that are already operating, and separated into gas and liquids streams for export, on the Judy platform.

After being processed on Judy, gas is transported through the CATS Pipeline and liquids are transported through the Norpipe system to Teesside.

The Harbour Energy operated platform is in block 30/7a of the UK central North Sea approximately 149 miles southeast of Aberdeen.

History of the Affleck field

Beginning operation in the middle of 2009 the field produced 4.3 million barrels before its eventual decommissioning.

The wells in question in the Affleck field were previously operated via the Janice

platform until being decommissioned in 2016.

The wells have remained shut since then and this redevelopment would see the first oil production in over eight years.

In October 2018 the previous operator of Affleck, Total Energies (formerly TEPUK), run a Screening Study to assess the options available for the redevelopment of the field.

The main conclusion was that Affleck could provide a valuable opportunity worthy of further analysis.

The recommendation from this study was to mature Affleck further.

A Select Stage study was later conducted in September 2019.

The Judy Platform was selected as the preferred tie back option in November 2021.

Following this, a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study was kicked off to refine the technical work to allow the Final Investment Decision to be made.