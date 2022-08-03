NEO files key paperwork for Affleck redevelopment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

NEO files key paperwork for Affleck redevelopment

NEO Energy has filed an environmental statement for its plans to reconnect wells at Affleck field as part of a proposed redevelopment.
By Ryan Duff
03/08/2022, 3:50 pm
NEO acquired 100% ownership of the Affleck field, 178 miles southeast of Aberdeen, last year.

It is proposing that the A1 and A2 wells that were previously operated by the Janice platform, decommissioned in 2016, will now be redeveloped and tied back via an existing Affleck manifold to the Harbour Energy operated Judy platform via the Talbot field.

First oil from the field is expected to be extracted sometime between Q2 and Q4 2024.

Affleck is expected to begin production with 751 barrels of oil per day and 65 thousand cubic metres per day (mm3/d).

Production is set to peak in 2025 as 5,218 barrels of oil and 764mm3 of gas are predicted to be produced per day.

The field lies in waters approximately 229.7 feet deep and is around 3 miles from the UK/Norway median line.

This redevelopment will require, tie in to an existing riser, flowlines and umbilical and tie-in structures.

Judy platform

Last year NEO chief executive Russ Alton said his company were looking at a number of potential export routes for a tieback project at Affleck.

If the proposed redevelopment of the Affleck wells is successful, NEO will be export oil and gas to Harbour Energy’s Judy Platform using a 23 mile long trenched and buried umbilical.

Produced fluids from Affleck and the proposed Talbot development will be blended with production from other nearby fields that are already operating, and separated into gas and liquids streams for export, on the Judy platform.

After being processed on Judy, gas is transported through the CATS Pipeline and liquids are transported through the Norpipe system to Teesside.

The Harbour Energy operated platform is in block 30/7a of the UK central North Sea approximately 149 miles southeast of Aberdeen.

History of the Affleck field

Beginning operation in the middle of 2009 the field produced 4.3 million barrels before its eventual decommissioning.

The wells have remained shut since then and this redevelopment would see the first oil production in over eight years.

In October 2018 the previous operator of Affleck, Total Energies (formerly TEPUK), run a Screening Study to assess the options available for the redevelopment of the field.

The main conclusion was that Affleck could provide a valuable opportunity worthy of further analysis.

The recommendation from this study was to mature Affleck further.

A Select Stage study was later conducted in September 2019.

The Judy Platform was selected as the preferred tie back option in November 2021.

Following this, a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study was kicked off to refine the technical work to allow the Final Investment Decision to be made.

