Aviva CEO joins board of BP as non-executive director

London-listed supermajor BP (LON:BP) has unveiled the appointment of a new non-executive director.

Group chief executive of Aviva, Amanda Blanc will take up the role with the oil giant at the beginning of next month.

She was formerly group CEO at AXA UK, PPP & Ireland and, prior to that, CEO of Europe, Middle East, Africa & Global Banking at Zurich Insurance Group.

During her career, Ms Blanc held executive leadership positions at Towergate Insurance Brokers, Groupama Insurance Company, and Commercial Union.

She is also co-chairwoman of the UK Transition Plan Taskforce, which is developing a gold standard for UK firms’ climate transition plans.

Helge Lund, chairwoman of BP, said: “On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Amanda to bp. She has long experience of leading insurance businesses in the UK and Europe and deep connections throughout the UK’s business and investment communities, allied to a strong interest in the energy transition.

“Amanda’s appointment reflects our continued commitment to strengthen the composition of bp’s board. The skills and experience Amanda brings will further enhance our ability to support bp as it transforms into an integrated energy company.”

At the date of BP’s announcement, Amanda is currently a director at Aviva. Her new role at BP will take effect from September 1.