Aviva CEO joins board of BP as non-executive director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Aviva CEO joins board of BP as non-executive director

London-listed supermajor BP (LON:BP) has unveiled the appointment of a new non-executive director.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
05/08/2022, 11:21 am Updated: 05/08/2022, 11:28 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by BPAviva CEO BP
Amand Blanca.

London-listed supermajor BP (LON:BP) has unveiled the appointment of a new non-executive director.

Group chief executive of Aviva, Amanda Blanc will take up the role with the oil giant at the beginning of next month.

She was formerly group CEO at AXA UK, PPP & Ireland and, prior to that, CEO of Europe, Middle East, Africa & Global Banking at Zurich Insurance Group.

During her career, Ms Blanc held executive leadership positions at Towergate Insurance Brokers, Groupama Insurance Company, and Commercial Union.

She is also co-chairwoman of the UK Transition Plan Taskforce, which is developing a gold standard for UK firms’ climate transition plans.

Helge Lund, chairwoman of BP, said: “On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Amanda to bp. She has long experience of leading insurance businesses in the UK and Europe and deep connections throughout the UK’s business and investment communities, allied to a strong interest in the energy transition.

“Amanda’s appointment reflects our continued commitment to strengthen the composition of bp’s board. The skills and experience Amanda brings will further enhance our ability to support bp as it transforms into an integrated energy company.”

At the date of BP’s announcement, Amanda is currently a director at Aviva. Her new role at BP will take effect from September 1.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts