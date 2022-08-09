MODEC and Toyo create JV for large-scale FPSOs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

MODEC and Toyo create JV for large-scale FPSOs

Japanese FPSO leasing specialist MODEC, and compatriot Toyo Engineering Corporation have sealed a deal to form a joint venture company for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) business of FPSO vessels.
By Energy Voice
09/08/2022, 2:17 am Updated: 09/08/2022, 2:54 am
A Modec FPSO

The establishment of the joint venture company, named Offshore Frontier Solutions and based in Singapore, is subject to obtaining official permits and approvals from relevant authorities, the Japanese pair said.

“As offshore oil and gas development projects increase in scale and move into deeper waters, the durations of the client contracts for FPSOs have become long-term as well as FPSOs have increased in size and complexity. As one of the few companies that can address these large-scale FPSO projects, MODEC recognise the importance of enhancement of its engineering and project management capabilities to meet clients’ requirements and expectations. Furthermore, MODEC, as a leading company in the industry, is aiming to develop environmentally friendly technologies for next-generation FPSOs,” said MODEC.

Toyo is a global engineering group that has rich EPC experience in industrial facilities, such as oil & gas development, refinery, petrochemicals, fertiliser, and power generation, added MODEC.

For the past 15 years, MODEC has been collaborating with Toyo, which boasts a robust track record as a global engineering group, on the topside EPC scopes for several FPSO projects.

Through the establishment of the joint venture company, MODEC and Toyo will further deepen the form of collaboration and jointly strengthen the engineering and project management capabilities to carry out the challenging large-scale FPSO projects, and the two companies jointly aim to strengthen the technological capabilities and competitiveness in the FPSO industry, said MODEC.

