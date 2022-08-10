Woodside hires Strohm for Scarborough emergency response system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Woodside hires Strohm for Scarborough emergency response system

Strohm has been contracted to manufacture and deliver two thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) flowlines to Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Woodside Energy. The technology will form an integral part of the relief well emergency response plans for the well construction phase of the Scarborough field development.
By Energy Voice
10/08/2022, 4:28 am
© Shutterstock / viewimageAustralia's Woodside is a major LNG developer
Australia's Woodside is a major LNG developer

Strohm has been contracted to manufacture and deliver two thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) flowlines to Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Woodside Energy. The technology will form an integral part of the relief well emergency response plans for the well construction phase of the Scarborough field development.

The development of the Scarborough field in the Exmouth sub-basin off the coast of Western Australia, will feature up to 13 subsea production wells to be constructed and tied-back to a floating platform moored in 900 m depth of water. Gas from the field will be processed at the expanded Pluto LNG export facility near Karratha. In its entirety, the development represents an investment of US$12 billion (A$16.2 billion).

“The emergency response system, with two TCP Flowlines of 600 m lengths, will be stored onshore for timely deployment to the field in the unlikely event of a drilling-related source control incident. Two floating drill rigs would pump high-density kill fluid, utilising well kill manifolds on the seabed. The TCP Flowlines would be laid on the seabed to connect the manifolds, facilitating the commingling of kill fluid to a relief well,” Strohm said in a statement.

This is the first time TCP has been chosen for this application, added the company.

Strohm will deliver TCP Flowlines with each spooled onto storage and installation baskets which can be lowered to the seabed from a local Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) vessel of opportunity.

Strohm VP Middle East & Asia-Pacific, Fabienne Ellington said: “Having recently successfully installed a TCP Jumper for Woodside in its Julimar field, we are very proud our technology has been selected for their vital emergency response system. This collaboration further develops the strong working relationship between our two companies.”

Strohm Representative, Australia, Robby O’Sullivan added: “The Scarborough reservoir is one of Australia’s largest discoveries and is estimated to contain 11.1 trillion cubic feet (2P) of dry gas. TCP was chosen because it is a smoothbore, lightweight pipe and is easy to transport and deploy offshore making it ideal in the event of an emergency response situation. It is also very compact and can be safely stored on spools or pallets.

Woodside Energy Well Delivery Manager Aaron McPhee said: “TCP Flowlines are another component in our suite of source control equipment for the Scarborough project. The technology allows us to implement a timely response as part of our source control plans.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts