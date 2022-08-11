Oil driller W&T opens internal probe after whistle-blower letter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Oil driller W&T opens internal probe after whistle-blower letter

W&T Offshore has hired Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom to conduct an internal investigation of management’s close relationship with information-technology vendor AAIT, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
By Bloomberg
11/08/2022, 7:59 am Updated: 11/08/2022, 8:19 am
© BloombergDCOR LLC's Edith offshore oil and gas platform stands at sunset in the Beta Field off the coast of Long Beach, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 18, 2010. Photographer: Tim Rue/Bloomberg
DCOR LLC's Edith offshore oil and gas platform stands at sunset in the Beta Field off the coast of Long Beach, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 18, 2010. Photographer: Tim Rue/Bloomberg

W&T Offshore has hired Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom to conduct an internal investigation of management’s close relationship with information-technology vendor AAIT, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The offshore driller began the probe after receiving a whistle-blower letter on the matter, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

Last month, W&T’s newly hired chief information officer and general counsel collected laptops and information for the investigation, the people said. Some employees received an email seeking all materials on services and policies tied to IT, the people said.

Lawyers at Skadden have also been interviewing former and current employees at Houston-based W&T, they said.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is stepping up scrutiny on how public companies manage cybersecurity risk management, governance and reporting to investors.

In an emailed statement Wednesday, W&T referred to recent filings with the SEC and said that a recent review of its IT systems, carried out with the help of independent external experts, “found no material impact on our financial results or operational performance.

“We did find opportunities for improvements to bring our IT practices in line with industry best practices, and we have already begun implementing more rigorous processes accordingly,” W&T said.

W&T was founded in 1983 by Tracy Krohn, who spent years in the oil patch and also on the racing track. It operates in the Gulf of Mexico.

In its second-quarter filings, W&T disclosed its operations could be hampered by cybersecurity incidents and that its third-party IT service provider didn’t align with customary industry practices.

The driller said in a filing it doesn’t have any written agreements with its primary service provider, without naming the company. W&T is currently remediating the identified issues, including hiring a new CIO and transitioning away from certain legacy systems and service providers, the company said.

W&T’s primary IT service provider notified the company it plans to cease services by Sept. 2, according to a filing. The end of services could affect the driller’s ability to monitor production and prepare results in a timely fashion.

W&T also entered into indemnification agreements with each of the company’s directors and officers on Aug. 8. This gives broader protection to W&T’s officers and directors in case the company faces lawsuits and regulatory inquiries, the people said.

AAIT said in a statement that it has successfully managed W&T’s IT infrastructure and “was surprised and disappointed to see many of the statements included in W&T’s recent 10-Q filing.”

“AAIT is not aware of any particular concern W&T has with AAIT’s security protocols, and no issue has been raised by W&T to AAIT,” it said. “AAIT does not have a written contract with W&T and it has provided the services described above for years under nothing more than a handshake.”

“On August 3, 2022, AAIT was finally fed up with the internal politics of W&T and the daily demands of its outside counsel that it issued a termination letter for its services,” the company said. “Unless the parties change their current course, AAIT plans to terminate all services to W&T on September 2.

Shares of W&T closed 2.2% higher at $5.63 in New York.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts