Keppel O&M wins giant US$2.9bn FPSO deal from Petrobras

Keppel Offshore and Marine's (Keppel O&M's) (SGX:BN4) wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel Shipyard, has won an international tender from Brazil’s national oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A (Petrobras), for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of P-80, a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) in a deal worth about US$2.9 billion.
16/08/2022, 2:51 am
This file photo taken on July 15, 2016 shows the logo of Brazilian oil company Petrobras over the entrance to its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Significantly, the new generation FPSO will minimise emissions with carbon capture and reinjection as well as energy recovery capabilities, said Keppel in a statement.

Scheduled for completion in 1H 2026, the P-80 is the second FPSO that Singapore’s Keppel O&M will be building for Petrobras for the Buzios field in Brazil. The first FPSO, P-78, is currently under construction by Keppel Shipyard. The P-80 is structured on progressive milestone payments and will be cash-flow neutral during its execution lifecycle. It would add over S$4 billion to Keppel O&M’s order book.

The P-80 will be one of the largest floating production units in the world with a production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), water injection capacity of 250,000 bpd, 12 million cubic metres of (Sm3/d) of gas processing per day and a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil. When completed, the P-80 will be on par with the largest oil producing platforms in Brazil.

Keppel O&M said it will harness its global network of yards, offices and partners to undertake the project execution. The design and engineering will be carried out through its centres in Singapore, Brazil, China and India. The fabrication of the topside modules which weigh about 47,000 metric tonnes (MT) in total will be spread across its facilities in Singapore, China and Brazil, with the integration and commissioning works to be completed in Singapore. Construction of the hull and accommodation will be carried out by CIMC Raffles in China. Keppel O&M will also undertake the final phase of offshore commissioning works when the FPSO arrives at the Buzios field.

Petrobras operates the world’s largest carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) programme. The P-80, along with the P-78 FPSO, will incorporate green features such as carbon capture and reinjection of carbon back into the reservoir where it is stored. Both FPSOs are designed to maximise carbon reinjection and minimise the need for gas flaring.

In addition to CCUS, the P-80 will also be outfitted with energy recovery systems for thermal energy, waste heat and gas, as well as seawater deaeration to reduce the consumption of fuel and the carbon emissions of the vessel.

