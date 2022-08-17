BP seeks FEED contractor for CCS project at Tangguh LNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BP seeks FEED contractor for CCS project at Tangguh LNG

BP (LON:BP) has opened a pre-qualification tender for the provision of onshore front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at its Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex in Indonesia.
17/08/2022, 2:56 am
Last August, BP and its Tangguh LNG partners confirmed that Indonesian oil and gas regulator SKK Migas has approved the plan of development (POD) for a key carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) project at the Tangguh LNG export complex.

The new development is estimated to enable a potential additional recovery of 1.3 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas, from both the Ubadari field and Vorwata carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) project, BP said in a statement in August 2021. FEED work was planned to begin in mid-2022 and start-up is targeted in 2026.

The CCS scheme is known as the Ubadari carbon capture, re-compression (UCC) project. According to the BP’s pre-qualification announcement, the scope of work includes (1) FEED of UCC project, specifically the onshore development scope, that includes EGR compression, hydrocarbon compression and shared facilities, additional road access, pipe racks, tie ins and local control room, (2) design basis used for the creation of the engineering basis of design (BoD) document, (3) preparation of project specifications to be used for materials/equipment procurement and construction for the project scope, (4) project cost estimation and duration for execution stage, (5) project execution plan package preparation, which consists of strategic documents supporting other and (6) tender document package preparation for EPCI contract of the project.

BP’s Ubadari field development is being fast-tracked as a result of a successful appraisal programme and is planned to be produced via installations connected by offshore pipeline to the Tangguh LNG facilities.

The Vorwata CCUS development will see about 25 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) injected back into the Vorwata reservoir to reduce venting of the majority of produced CO2 and provide incremental gas production through enhanced gas recovery (EGR).

BP, as the operator of Tangguh LNG, works under a production sharing contract (PSC) that is supervised by SKK Migas, as the representative of the government. Tangguh is currently the largest gas producing field in the country with 1.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day of gas production through two LNG trains and will reach 2.1 Bcf per day once Train 3, currently under construction, is online. Tangguh expansion project including the construction of Train 3 has been declared a National Strategic Project by the Government of Indonesia.

