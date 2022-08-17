BP seeks FEED contractor for CCS project at Tangguh LNG

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

BP (LON:BP) has opened a pre-qualification tender for the provision of onshore front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at its Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex in Indonesia.

Last August, BP and its Tangguh LNG partners confirmed that Indonesian oil and gas regulator SKK Migas has approved the plan of development (POD) for a key carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) project at the Tangguh LNG export complex.

The new development is estimated to enable a potential additional recovery of 1.3 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas, from both the Ubadari field and Vorwata carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) project, BP said in a statement in August 2021. FEED work was planned to begin in mid-2022 and start-up is targeted in 2026.

The CCS scheme is known as the Ubadari carbon capture, re-compression (UCC) project. According to the BP’s pre-qualification announcement, the scope of work includes (1) FEED of UCC project, specifically the onshore development scope, that includes EGR compression, hydrocarbon compression and shared facilities, additional road access, pipe racks, tie ins and local control room, (2) design basis used for the creation of the engineering basis of design (BoD) document, (3) preparation of project specifications to be used for materials/equipment procurement and construction for the project scope, (4) project cost estimation and duration for execution stage, (5) project execution plan package preparation, which consists of strategic documents supporting other and (6) tender document package preparation for EPCI contract of the project.

BP’s Ubadari field development is being fast-tracked as a result of a successful appraisal programme and is planned to be produced via installations connected by offshore pipeline to the Tangguh LNG facilities.

The Vorwata CCUS development will see about 25 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) injected back into the Vorwata reservoir to reduce venting of the majority of produced CO2 and provide incremental gas production through enhanced gas recovery (EGR).

BP, as the operator of Tangguh LNG, works under a production sharing contract (PSC) that is supervised by SKK Migas, as the representative of the government. Tangguh is currently the largest gas producing field in the country with 1.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day of gas production through two LNG trains and will reach 2.1 Bcf per day once Train 3, currently under construction, is online. Tangguh expansion project including the construction of Train 3 has been declared a National Strategic Project by the Government of Indonesia.