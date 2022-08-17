Santos delays Dorado FID as inflation risk bites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Santos delays Dorado FID as inflation risk bites

Santos (ASX:STO) has put on hold plans for a final investment decision (FID) at its Dorado oil project offshore Western Australia as spiralling costs related to the construction of a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit pose too much risk.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
17/08/2022, 6:24 am
Photo of Damon Evans
Heading up: The Santos sponsored hot air balloon
Santos’ partner Carnarvon Energy reported today that the front-end engineering and design (FEED) work is substantially complete and the development is close to FID. However, the main outstanding matter is the finalisation of the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the FPSO as costs have surged. The proposed project was initially expected to cost US$2 billion. Both companies have been looking to divest shares in the development to help with financing.

“The joint venture has been working with the relevant contractor to ensure the contract is in an acceptable form. This requires the cost environment to be more stable and more certainty around supply chain capacity. Because the FPSO represents more than 50% of the expected project cost, it is important that this work scope is carefully contracted and managed, especially in the current supply chain environment,” Carnarvon Energy said in a statement.

“Given the current regional inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges, the risk of cost escalation is unacceptably high and requires fiscal discipline until this environment shows signs of stabilising,” said Carnarvon Managing Director and CEO, Adrian Cook.

The engineering work for the well-head platform and FPSO is essentially complete, with a robust technical design able to extract the oil and gas from the Dorado field as planned and allowing for further tie-back opportunities such as Pavo, said the junior partner.

The initial development incorporates 10 wells being drilled into the four reservoirs (Caley, Baxter, Crespin and Milne) and the hydrocarbons being produced via a 16-slot WHP to an FPSO. The FPSO has a design capacity to process 100,000 barrels of oil per day, along
with 215 million scf/day of gas injection and storage for around 1 million barrels of oil & condensate.

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine carried out front-end engineering design (FEED) work for the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility that will form part of Santos’ Dorado development offshore Australia.

Altera Infrastructure (formerly Teekay Offshore), which is leading the FEED work for the Dorado oil project’s FPSO vessel, hired the Singapore yard.

