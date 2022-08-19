ExxonMobil teams up with India’s ONGC for deepwater exploration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

ExxonMobil teams up with India’s ONGC for deepwater exploration

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have signed a heads of agreement covering deepwater exploration off the east and west coasts of India. The news bodes well for ONGC, which recently pledged to boost exploration investment by 150% to $4 billion.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
19/08/2022, 2:00 am Updated: 19/08/2022, 2:01 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© BloombergPresident Trump's call for a $25mn campaign contribution from Exxon was hypothetical, the company has clarified in a rare tweet.
Attendees stand near Exxon Mobil Corp. signage during the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., U.S, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have signed a heads of agreement covering deepwater exploration off the east and west coasts of India. The news bodes well for ONGC, which recently pledged to boost exploration investment by 150% to $4 billion.

The collaboration areas focus on the Krishna Godavari and Cauvery Basins in the eastern offshore and the Kutch-Mumbai region in the western offshore. “There has been a scientific exchange of exploration data in the last few years, which has led to this partnership. Collaboration between ONGC and ExxonMobil will be a strategic fit where ONGC’s knowledge and past experience in these areas will be coupled with ExxonMobil’s global insights,” ONGC said in a statement following the signing ceremony on 17 August 2022.

India’s Petroleum Secretary Shri Pankaj Jain said “this collaboration will boost our confidence in going further ahead in deepwater exploration in the east coast of India where the potential is quite significant.”

ExxonMobil India’s CEO & lead country manager Dr. Monte K Dobson said, “it’s an exciting opportunity to collaborate with ONGC. Great things happen when the right people collaborate. He further added that 25% of the ExxonMobil brain power is currently engaged in evaluating Indian deepwater. ExxonMobil is geared up to take this collaboration to the next level.”

This is good news for ONGC as in May it said it was targeting to boost exploration investments by 1.5 times in the next three years to $4 billion. Significantly, ONGC is heading the South Asian nation’s oil and gas hunt in unexplored areas and is seeking international partners to bring challenging fields to production to make up for the falling output from its ageing fields.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts