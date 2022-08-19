Oil set for weekly loss as slowdown concerns offset US demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Oil set for weekly loss as slowdown concerns offset US demand

Oil is heading for a weekly loss as lingering concerns over an economic slowdown overshadowed signs of improving US demand.
By Bloomberg
19/08/2022, 7:50 am
An oil pump jack at the New Harmony Oil Field in Grayville, Illinois, US, on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

West Texas Intermediate futures dropped below $90 a barrel on Friday and are down more than 2% for the week after another period of choppy trading. While US gasoline demand has picked up after pump prices tumbled, concerns about weakening economic growth continue to hang over the market.

Oil has given up all of the gains put on after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and hit the lowest level in more than six months earlier this week before clawing back some losses. Traders are also watching for any progress on the Iranian nuclear deal, which could lead to more crude flows from the OPEC producer.

“Although weaker demand growth has eased supply concerns, limited spare oil production capacity is a concern for the rest of this year and 2023,” said Victor Shum, vice president of energy consulting at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Higher Iranian exports, weaker Chinese demand, or severe changes to Russian flows could alter the balance and lead to a sharp shift in prices, he added.

The market will also be digesting mixed policy signals from Federal Reserve officials on interest rates. St. Louis’s James Bullard urged another 75 basis-point move while Kansas City’s Esther George struck a more cautious tone, saying the pace of hikes is up for debate. The dollar has also strengthened this week, adding to headwinds for commodities.

Prices

  • WTI for September delivery dipped 0.8% to $89.77 a barrel at 7:40 a.m. in London. Futures gained 2.7% on Thursday.
  • Brent for October settlement slipped 0.8% to $95.87 a barrel.

The gap between prompt Brent crude futures and the second month contract — a measure of the market’s reading of near term supply and demand tightness — has narrowed significantly recently. The spread was 87 cents a barrel in backwardation, compared with $2.08 at the start the month.

The new OPEC Secretary-General, Haitham Al-Ghais, said this week that global demand was healthy enough to absorb any additional flows from Iran should the deal come to fruition. He added that markets face a supply squeeze and spare production capacity is dwindling.

