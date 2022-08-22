Soaring energy prices net Ineos profits of £474m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Soaring energy prices net Ineos profits of £474m

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos has posted net profits of £472 million thanks to the soaring price of oil and gas that has left families unable to heat their homes.
By Ryan Duff
22/08/2022, 8:53 am Updated: 22/08/2022, 8:53 am
File photo dated 01-05-2019 of Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ineos has reported that last year it took record profits of nearly £500m, a serious step up from 2020’s £226m loss.

The company said it benefited from the average gas prices rising by 264% to 91p per therm during the period. Prices are said to have grown further since then.

This news comes as reports show that 45 million people in the UK will find themselves in poverty as energy prices raise and winter fast approaches.

Two-thirds of all UK households – or 18 million families – will be plunged into financial precariousness by January due to soaring inflation – which is already at 40-year record high.

According to the study on fuel poverty by the University of York, the region hardest hit will be Northern Ireland with 76.3% of families battling to make ends meet, followed by Scotland at 72.8%, then the West Midlands (70.9%) and Yorkshire and the Humber (70.6%).

Research published by The Guardian newspaper further stated that 86.4% of pensioner couples will fall into fuel poverty. Single parent households with two or more children will bare the brunt at 90.4%.

Ratcliffe owns around 60% of Ineos, which he founded in 1998, and is one of the country’s richest people with an estimated £6bn fortune.

In 2020 the billionaire moved to Monaco in 2020, now living in the tax-free country  Ratcliffe is estimated to have saved £4 billion in tax payments.

People who live in Monaco for at least 183 days a year do not pay any income or property taxes.

Before he upped sticks, Sir Ratcliffe was the UK’s third highest individual taxpayer, paying £110m to the exchequer in 2017-18.

The billionaire recently expressed an interest in taking over Manchester United football club despite the team’s poor start to the season landing them the bottom spot on the premier league table.

