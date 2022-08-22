TotalEnergies hands Clough and Technip Energies upstream FEED deal for Papua LNG

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A consortium of Technip Energies and Clough will provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for the upstream facilities at the TotalEnergies-led Papua LNG project in Papua New Guinea.

The upstream production facilities cover the development of the Elk and Antelope onshore gas fields including the well pads and the central processing facility, the pair said today.

It also incorporates a carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) scheme to remove the fields’ native CO2 and reinject it into the reservoirs.

In July, TotalEnergies said it would launch the first phase of front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for the Papua LNG project’s upstream production facilities in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

“In parallel, studies for the downstream liquefaction facilities are progressing in line with the overall project schedule, and the objective is to launch the integrated FEED in the fourth quarter of 2022. The project is targeting a final investment decision (FID) around the end of 2023, and a start-up at the end of 2027,” the French company, which operated the proposed development, said last month.

TotalEnergies is developing its Papua LNG project that will be fed from the Elk-Antelope gas field after the French firm got the go ahead from the government in 2021. As a result, two additional LNG production trains each with 2.7 million tonnes per year (t/y) of capacity will be built between now and 2027, which will nearly double the capacity of the existing ExxonMobil-operated PNG LNG facility.