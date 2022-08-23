Aberdeenshire’s PTL completes trio of acquisitions from Black and Decker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Aberdeenshire’s PTL completes trio of acquisitions from Black and Decker

Aberdeenshire-based Pipeline Technique (PTL) has today completed its acquisition of three energy infrastructure businesses from Stanley Black & Decker.
By Ryan Duff
23/08/2022, 9:13 am
PTL

Aberdeenshire-based Pipeline Technique (PTL) has today completed its acquisition of three energy infrastructure businesses from Stanley Black & Decker.

The Bluewater-backed PTL has acquired a trio of firms from Stanley Black & Decker: CRC-Evans, Pipeline Induction Heat (PIH), and Stanley Inspection (including MicroAlloying, part of Stanley Inspection).

The company claim that the completion of this deal, first reported in June, creates “a global leader in welding, coating, and technical engineering.”

The acquisitions have immediately increased the Aberdeenshire firm’s revenue threefold, binding the company’s figures beyond $200 million.

After taking over the three companies, PTL has more than doubled its headcount, before the acquisitions the firm had 350 employees on the payroll and now has over 1000.

The firm has said it will use the increased headcount to its advantage by taking on more essential welding, coating-related projects and contracts across the world.

This marks PTL’s second acquisition of the year with the company acquiring Global Project Services in April.

Chief executive of PTL Frederic Castrec said: “PTL delivers the essential building blocks of the energy supply chain.

“However, low-carbon energy like wind, hydrogen, and ammonia, while at the forefront of new energy investment, still needs the essential welding and technical engineering services we have provided for over 20 years.

“As investment in gas and renewables continues to swell to drive the energy transition, this acquisition places us at the forefront of a welding industry that is integral to meeting our growing energy demands.

“As a result, PTL will now be looking to take on essential work in more regions
than ever before.

“We look forward to welcoming and integrating the three brilliant teams into PTL and cannot wait to seize the opportunities this next chapter brings.”

Managing director of Bluewater Martin Somerville added: “This acquisition
will help PTL continue its exceptional growth record.

“Frederic and his leadership team are better placed than ever to take on this critical work across the globe.

“In the last two months alone since the announcement of the acquisition, the company has already signed significant new contracts to deliver services in new geographies.

“We strongly believe that these acquisitions have played a big part in winning these new projects.

“At Bluewater, we back our outstanding management teams and PTL is no different. This deal is yet another in a long line of successful significant corporate carve-outs executed by Bluewater.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts