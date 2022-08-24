Woodside starts construction of Pluto LNG Train 2

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Deputy Premier of Western Australia (WA), the Hon. Roger Cook MLA, officially launched construction of Woodside Energy’s Pluto LNG Train 2 project today at a ceremony in Karratha, WA.

Pluto Train 2 will be the second liquefied natural gas (LNG) train at Woodside Energy’s existing Pluto LNG onshore facility and will process gas from the Scarborough development. The construction site for Pluto Train 2 is within the existing Pluto LNG boundary.

Bechtel will execute the engineering, procurement, and construction of Pluto Train 2, which will have an LNG capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum. To continue to support Australia’s domestic market, additional domestic gas infrastructure will be installed with capacity of 225 terajoules per day, equivalent to keeping the lights on for a year in about 10,000 households, noted Woodside.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said the start of construction on Pluto Train 2 was a key milestone towards the delivery of the Scarborough project, which would provide significant long-term economic growth and local employment opportunities for Western Australia and supply domestic and export markets for decades to come.

“Woodside is proud to build on the economic contribution that it has made over 35 years to communities in Western Australia.

“Many opportunities will be realised in WA, providing a boost to long-term investment in education and training, growing jobs and bringing work through the supply chain.

“Scarborough gas processed through an expanded and efficient Pluto facility will support the decarbonisation goals of our customers in Asia,” she said.

The Pluto Train 2 Project will employ about 2000 people at peak in 2024, with a large contingent of employees expected to be drawn from within Western Australia. Bechtel has already engaged a number of local and indigenous businesses to support delivery, with more awards anticipated as the project progresses.

Bechtel has commenced site preparation, including office, crib hut and other facility installation. Initial earthworks and activities in the lay-down and storage areas will start up before the end of 2022.