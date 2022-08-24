Iraq echoes Saudi concerns on oil market volatility, warns of OPEC action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Iraq echoes Saudi concerns on oil market volatility, warns of OPEC action

Iraq’s SOMO has endorsed Saudi Arabia’s take on the oil market’s situation, expressing concerns around “false signals” for the market.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/08/2022, 3:35 pm
Iraq's SOMO has endorsed Saudi Arabia's take on the oil market situation, expressing concerns around ?false signals? for the market. Picture shows; SOMO headquarters. Iraq. Supplied by SOMO Date; Unknown

Iraq’s SOMO has endorsed Saudi Arabia’s take on the oil market’s situation, expressing concerns around “false signals” for the market.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg that the “paper and physical markets have become increasingly more disconnected”. The extreme volatility in the oil price, and lack of liquidity for futures, may see OPEC+ forced to cut production, he said.

SOMO echoed bin Salman’s thoughts on the oil market. The lack of liquidity in the paper oil markets has had an impact on price signals, the company said. There are “false signals” in the market, that fail to capture the reality of the market, it said.

The OPEC group will continue to watch oil markets, SOMO said. OPEC will “take all necessary measures” to find a balance in a way that “serves the interests of producers and consumers”.

The Iraqi company believes that OPEC will be able to “overcome” the challenges thrown up by the disconnect, it said. It cited the group’s response to COVID-19, when demand dropped, as just such an instance of concerted action by OPEC.

Bloomberg reported some observers saying the reduced number of participants in the oil market makes price swings more volatile. Open interest and trading volumes are well below historic levels, it said.

The volatile market has made hedging and managing risks for those handling physical oil “prohibitive”, bin Salman said. Volatility can give a “false sense of security” when spare capacity is limited and “the risk of severe disruptions remains high”, he told Bloomberg.

West Africa weighs in

Equatorial Guinea has also expressed concerns on the oil market this week, endorsing bin Salman’s perspective.

“OPEC+ have the means to create stability, whether this is through production cuts or any other method,” said Equatorial Guinea Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima. The minister’s statement was reported by the African Energy Chamber.

“Producing markets in Africa have and will continue to support the calls for market stability and the reduction in volatility. For Africa, ushering in stability will not only be key for mature and emerging oil and gas markets, but will reduce risks for market participants, allowing them to efficiently hedge and manage uncertainties,” Obiang Lima continued.

“As many countries in Africa begin their journeys towards becoming producers, ensuring well-functioning markets will be key.”

