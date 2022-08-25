China’s Cnooc more than doubles profits on higher oil prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

China’s Cnooc more than doubles profits on higher oil prices

Cnooc Ltd more than doubled its first half profits from a year ago as China’s biggest offshore driller benefited from sky-high oil and gas prices.
By Bloomberg
26/08/2022, 12:50 am
Signage for Cnooc Ltd. is displayed on the company's headquarters in Beijing, China.

The firm posted 71.9 billion yuan ($10.5 billion) in profits in the first half of the year, more than doubling the 33.3 billion yuan earnings it made in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing. Last month it flagged that net income would be 70.5 billion to 72.5 billion yuan in a preliminary filing.

Among China’s three state-owned oil giants, Cnooc has the most direct exposure to global energy prices because it lacks the massive fuel refining and marketing business of its peers Sinopec and PetroChina Co. Global oil prices were about 60% higher over the first half than the same period on 2021 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised fears of resource scarcity.

The firm produced 304.8 million barrels of oil and gas in the first half of the year, up from 278 million barrels last year. Its annual output target for the year is 545 million to 555 million barrels.

Cnooc’s first-half capital spending rose 15% to 41.6 billion yuan, compared to its target of 90 billion to 100 billion yuan for the whole year. The firm is slowly shifting its spending toward renewable energy, which it wants to make up more than half its output by 2050. It plans to spend about 5-10% of its capex budget on clean energy through 2025 before lifting that to 10-15% from 2026 to 2030.

