Oil & Gas

Verlume appoints new chief commercial officer to bolster leadership team

Aberdeen-based Verlume has appointed Andy Martin as its new chief commercial officer and has made two internal promotions for chief technology officer and chief operating officer roles.
By Ryan Duff
29/08/2022, 10:55 am Updated: 29/08/2022, 4:31 pm
© Supplied by VerlumeVerlume
Verlume management, from left to right: Andy Martin, Paul Slorach, Jonny Moroney.

The firm, which makes battery systems for harsh environments, has appointed Andy Martin as chief commercial officer, where he will be responsible for developing and implementing commercial strategies across the underwater, offshore and onshore sectors.

Mr Martin has almost 30 years of experience in commercial, sales and business leadership experience in the offshore wind and communications industries and has joined Verlume from Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult where he was business development lead for the operational performance directorate.

Last month the battery systems provider moved to a larger, 20,000 square foot, facility in Dyce that hosts a sizable workshop, cranage, office space and laboratory areas.

Verlume © Supplied by Verlume
Verlume management, from left to right: Jonny Moroney, Paul Slorach, Andy Martin, Richard Knox

At the same time, Paul Slorach moves to the role of chief technology officer, following around eight years of managing Verlume’s business development activities and Jonny Moroney has been promoted to chief operating officer.

Mr Slorach will lead the company’s strategy for technology development, identifying and creating new market spaces for the decarbonisation of energy production, ensuring market alignment and continued innovation.

In addition, and following almost eight years of operational and project management experience at Verlume as operations director, Mr Moroney will now manage all organisational operations in line with the company’s growth strategy.

Furthermore, managing director Richard Knox will receive a new title of chief executive officer, though his duties will remain the same.

Mr Knox said: “Since setting up the business in 2013, I have always been proud of the calibre of our team. As we reach a new stage and grow Verlume at pace, it will be our people that define our success.

“It is for that reason that we have chosen to solidify the core of our leadership team, to build a solid foundation that will allow us to lead the business towards capitalising on the growing energy transition opportunities, particularly in offshore wind.”

