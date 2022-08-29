Three ECITB scholars secure apprenticeships with Trillium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Three ECITB scholars secure apprenticeships with Trillium

Three young Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) scholars have received apprenticeship positions with Trillium Flow Technologies.
By Ryan Duff
29/08/2022, 2:57 pm Updated: 29/08/2022, 3:02 pm
© Supplied by ECITBTrillium apprenticeships
Left to right: Caitlin Hodge, Connor Kenny and Paramvir Deerhe

Caitlin Hodge, Paramvir Deerhe, and Connor Kenny had just completed the first year of the ECITB  scholarship at Forth Valley College when a team from the Alloa-based firm recognised their talents.

The ECITB Scholarship is a scheme created by the Government skills body to address workforce shortages in crucial engineering construction roles, the programme enables young people to gain industry knowledge, skills and qualifications that are in demand in their region while earning £100 a week.

Since its launch in 2020, 260 young people have taken advantage of the training available and more than 100 are set to take part across the UK next month.

Caitlin Hodge, seen on the left-hand side of the image above, said:  “I believe the scholarship was really good because the ECITB’s connections help you to make relationships with employers which is great to get into the workplace.”

Connor Kennedy (middle) added: “The ECITB Scholarship was very helpful. It allowed us to gain engineering experience and get a grasp of the industry from lecturers at college and was really useful in helping us get apprenticeships at the end.”

Paramvir Deerhe (right) explained: “The Scholarship course was good because employers want practical experience and theoretical knowledge and it does both well.”

Trillium Flow Technologies is a supplier of valves, pumps, and actuators to the power, oil and gas, general industry, and water and wastewater sectors.

Over the next four years, the three apprentices will undertake a multi-skilled EAL pathway, during which they will spend periods of time working within different areas of the business, exposing them to rotating equipment such as pumps, turbines and motors, as well as valves, actuators and controllers.

They will also have the opportunity to visit a nuclear power station as part of the outage team and complete secondments in quality, reverse engineering and contracts.

ECITB Head of New Entrants Adrian Wookey said: “The success of Caitlin, Paramvir and Connor is a great example of employers and training providers collaborating to directly address demand for new entrants to meet the ever-growing skills demands of industry.

“ECITB invited representatives of Trillium Flow Technologies to meet the students while they were studying at Forth Valley College.

“They were so impressed with the calibre of the trainees, as well as the Scholarship facilities and training on offer, that a reciprocal visit to the Trillium offices was arranged.

“Following the visit, the students were encouraged to apply for a place on the company’s hugely successful apprenticeship programme.”

UK training and development manager for Trillium, Josh Mortimer, added: “Trillium Flow Technologies, formerly Weir Pumps, has been offering Apprenticeships in a range of disciplines for more than 100 years,” he said.

“When we interviewed Caitlin, Paramvir and Connor, we were very impressed with their engineering knowledge, their desire and determination to progress their knowledge and careers, and their personalities.

“They were all excellent candidates, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming them on board.”

Forth Valley College client manager Caroline Hogg commented: “We are delighted to have been the first college in Scotland to deliver the ECITB Scholarship Programme.

“It has been hugely successful, resulting in candidates having the knowledge and skills to continue onto apprenticeships with well-respected employers such as Trillium.

“Trillium have been very supportive of this programme, and we look forward to enhancing this partnership to ensure we continue to train their next generation of engineers.”

