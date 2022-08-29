Three ECITB scholars secure apprenticeships with Trillium

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three young Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) scholars have received apprenticeship positions with Trillium Flow Technologies.

Caitlin Hodge, Paramvir Deerhe, and Connor Kenny had just completed the first year of the ECITB scholarship at Forth Valley College when a team from the Alloa-based firm recognised their talents.

The ECITB Scholarship is a scheme created by the Government skills body to address workforce shortages in crucial engineering construction roles, the programme enables young people to gain industry knowledge, skills and qualifications that are in demand in their region while earning £100 a week.

Since its launch in 2020, 260 young people have taken advantage of the training available and more than 100 are set to take part across the UK next month.

Caitlin Hodge, seen on the left-hand side of the image above, said: “I believe the scholarship was really good because the ECITB’s connections help you to make relationships with employers which is great to get into the workplace.”

Connor Kennedy (middle) added: “The ECITB Scholarship was very helpful. It allowed us to gain engineering experience and get a grasp of the industry from lecturers at college and was really useful in helping us get apprenticeships at the end.”

Paramvir Deerhe (right) explained: “The Scholarship course was good because employers want practical experience and theoretical knowledge and it does both well.”

Trillium Flow Technologies is a supplier of valves, pumps, and actuators to the power, oil and gas, general industry, and water and wastewater sectors.

Over the next four years, the three apprentices will undertake a multi-skilled EAL pathway, during which they will spend periods of time working within different areas of the business, exposing them to rotating equipment such as pumps, turbines and motors, as well as valves, actuators and controllers.

They will also have the opportunity to visit a nuclear power station as part of the outage team and complete secondments in quality, reverse engineering and contracts.

ECITB Head of New Entrants Adrian Wookey said: “The success of Caitlin, Paramvir and Connor is a great example of employers and training providers collaborating to directly address demand for new entrants to meet the ever-growing skills demands of industry.

“ECITB invited representatives of Trillium Flow Technologies to meet the students while they were studying at Forth Valley College.

“They were so impressed with the calibre of the trainees, as well as the Scholarship facilities and training on offer, that a reciprocal visit to the Trillium offices was arranged.

“Following the visit, the students were encouraged to apply for a place on the company’s hugely successful apprenticeship programme.”

UK training and development manager for Trillium, Josh Mortimer, added: “Trillium Flow Technologies, formerly Weir Pumps, has been offering Apprenticeships in a range of disciplines for more than 100 years,” he said.

“When we interviewed Caitlin, Paramvir and Connor, we were very impressed with their engineering knowledge, their desire and determination to progress their knowledge and careers, and their personalities.

“They were all excellent candidates, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming them on board.”

Forth Valley College client manager Caroline Hogg commented: “We are delighted to have been the first college in Scotland to deliver the ECITB Scholarship Programme.

“It has been hugely successful, resulting in candidates having the knowledge and skills to continue onto apprenticeships with well-respected employers such as Trillium.

“Trillium have been very supportive of this programme, and we look forward to enhancing this partnership to ensure we continue to train their next generation of engineers.”