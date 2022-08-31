Saipem unveils new CEO after Caio resigns with immediate effect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Saipem unveils new CEO after Caio resigns with immediate effect

Saipem (MIL: SPM) has announced the appointment of a new chief executive after incumbet Francesco Caio resigned with immediate effect.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
31/08/2022, 11:13 am Updated: 31/08/2022, 11:16 am
Industry veteran Alessandro Puliti has received unanimous backing from the Italian offshore contractor’s board to take up the reins.

He will also continue in his current role as general manager of the group, which employs 30,000 people.

Objective complete

It was announced by Saipem on Wednesday that Mr Caio would be stepping down immediately as CEO as he considered his goal to “reposition and relaunch the company” complete.

© Supplied by Saipem
Francesco Caio, Saipem’s CEO

The board unanimously thanked him for his work in “such a complex context” and acknowledged his commitment to implementing the necessary “strategic and organisational changes”.

Mr Caio was appointed CEO in May 2021 after having served as Saipem’s chairman, a position he also held at airline Alitalia.

Profit warning

Pressure was put on him by shareholders earlier this year after a surprise profit warning sent the oilfield services firm’s shares to their lowest since 1992.

Eni and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which own a combined 43% of Saipem, launched a review of their options concerning the company.

The primary driver behind Saipem’s profit warning is a huge loss on a contract to supply wind-turbine foundations for the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm, off the east coast of Scotland.

And in March the group set out a plan to raise a financing package as it revised down margins associated with eight projects.

Mr Puliti

Born in Florence, Mr Puliti joined Agip’s reservoir department in 1990 as a reservoir geologist and was involved in studies in Africa and Italy.

© Supplied by Saipem
Alessandro Puliti

His international professional career started in 1998, when he moved to Aberdeen to fill the position of assistant operated asset manager of Agip UK.

During his career he also worked for Italian supermajor Eni and Egyptian firm Petrobel.

Another board resignation

In addition to Mr Caio’s decision to step aside, Saipem’s board also acknowledged the resignation of non-executive and non-independent board member Pier Francesco Ragni.

Mr Ragni, who was appointed as a board member just last yaer, left the company due to “due to new upcoming professional commitments”.

Saipem has thanked him for his work.

