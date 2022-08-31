European Energy Prices Plunge as EU Plans to Intervene in Crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

European Energy Prices Plunge as EU Plans to Intervene in Crisis

European energy prices plunged on signs that the region is stepping up efforts to curb a crisis that threatens to tip the region into recession with winter approaching.
By Bloomberg
31/08/2022, 2:37 pm
© BloombergGazprom force majeure

German power for next year settled 20% lower, and Dutch natural gas fell as much as 11%. Both benchmark contracts extended losses from Monday, after surging to records last week.

Prices have been extremely volatile in recent days amid thin trading and much uncertainty. Russia’s Gazprom PJSC plans to shut the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany for three days of maintenance beginning Wednesday.

The European Union is preparing to intervene in the short term to dampen soaring power costs, which have fueled inflation and increased the risks of a recession. Meanwhile, storage sites in the region are filling fast, bringing some relief and raising the chances Europe will get through the winter with ample supply.

The European Union’s power price-setting system is no longer functioning properly and requires changes after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned energy into a weapon, according to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Any action which caps power prices will limit the profitability of burning gas for power generation, which could possibly feed through to lower gas demand,” said Warren Patterson, ING Groep NV’s head of commodities strategy, in a report on Tuesday. “Given the uncertainty and limited liquidity in the market, prices are likely to remain trading at elevated levels with a large amount of volatility.”

The Spanish government will propose that the EU apply the same price cap system that it is using, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported. Spain’s top energy official, Teresa Ribera, will make the proposal to uncouple gas from the wholesale electricity market at a Sept. 9 meeting with EU energy ministers. Ribera will also propose limiting the price paid for CO2 emissions, according to the paper.

Emergency EU Plan to Tame Power Prices Will Take Weeks to Devise

French utility Engie SA said Gazprom will curb supplies starting Tuesday “due to a disagreement between the parties on the application of some contracts.”

And a pivot in liquefied natural gas flows toward Asia is seen as increasingly possible as top importers in Japan and South Korea jump into the spot market to refill inventories, driving Asian LNG prices to another five-month high. Europe competes with Asia for LNG.

German next-year power closed at 610 euros per megawatt-hour, an extreme drop from the record 1,050 euros reached in intraday trading on Monday.

Dutch front-month gas settled 7.2% lower at 253 euros per megawatt-hour. The contract settled at record high levels last week.

