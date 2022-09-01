Barossa FPSO for Darwin LNG backfill is 40% finished says BW Offshore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Barossa FPSO for Darwin LNG backfill is 40% finished says BW Offshore

By Energy Voice
01/09/2022, 2:43 am Updated: 01/09/2022, 2:44 am
© BW OffshoreBW Offshore Invenergy ScotWind
BW Offshore workers

The floating storage production and offloading (FPSO) unit for the Santos-led (ASX:STO) Barossa gas and condensate project – that will backfill the Darwin LNG export plant – offshore northern Australia is 40% finished as of July.

Norway’s BW Offshore, which owns the FPSO on lease to the Barossa developers said it is “in line with schedule.” Those developers are a consortium comprising Australia’s Santos (50%), South Korea’s SK E&S (37.5%) and Japan’s Jera (12.5%).

In March 2021, BW Offshore signed a contract with Santos, operator of the project, for the supply of an FPSO for the Barossa gas field, with initial production expected to commence during the first half of 2025.

The Barossa FPSO will be built in South Korea and Singapore before being towed and permanently moored at the field where it will produce and process natural gas for export via pipeline to Darwin LNG. Condensate will be stored on the FPSO for periodic offloading.

The unit for the Barossa gas field will be a large FPSO with processing capacity for up to 800 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and design capacity of 11,000 barrels per day of stabilised condensate. The FPSO will be turret moored with a newbuilt hull.

The Barossa gas field is located 300 kilometres offshore Darwin in northern Australia. Barossa will be developed via a FPSO with six subsea production wells, in-field facilities and a gas export pipeline tied into the Bayu-Undan to Darwin pipeline system that supplies gas to Darwin LNG.

