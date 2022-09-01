Repsol Sinopec appoints new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Repsol Sinopec appoints new chief executive

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK has appointed Nicolas Foucart as its new chief executive, replacing Jose Luis Muñoz as of today.
By Ryan Duff
01/09/2022, 9:30 am Updated: 01/09/2022, 10:25 am
Repsol Sinopec Resources UK chief executive Nicolas Foucart.

Mr Muñoz, who held the position from April 2020, is relocating to Spain after being appointed director of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Repsol in Madrid.

The new chief executive has been with the company since 2018, with his most recent position being chief operating officer based while based in Aberdeen.

Foucart’s qualifications include; a Master of Business Administration: Global Energy degree from the University of Warwick, a Master of Science in Offshore Engineering from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne and a Bachelor of Science in Civil / Structural Engineering from Université Libre de Bruxelles.

The new Repsol Sinopec boss can also speak four languages, French, English, Spanish and Dutch.

Mr Foucart said: “I’m delighted to be appointed CEO of Repsol Sinopec. My first priority will be to ensure the continued health and safety of all Repsol Sinopec personnel, and of the many contractors who support our operations. Safe and sustainable operations will always come first.

“It’s an interesting time to be part of the energy sector and I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead Repsol Sinopec through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“Our aim is to consistently deliver results against our corporate strategy, which is focussed on safe and sustainable oil and gas production, efficient decommissioning, and the energy transition.

“For us, the energy transition means emissions reduction and achieving Net Zero, whilst contributing to the UK’s domestic energy supply.

“I would like to take advantage of this opportunity to thank Jose Luis Muñoz for his commitment and support to the business over the last seven years, first as a Repsol shareholder representative and then as CEO of Repsol Sinopec.

“Mr Muñoz joined as CEO at the beginning of the COVID pandemic and has successfully led the organisation through a time of uncertainty, whilst setting the foundations of our strategy.”

