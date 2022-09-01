Repsol Sinopec appoints new chief executive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK has appointed Nicolas Foucart as its new chief executive, replacing Jose Luis Muñoz as of today.

Mr Muñoz, who held the position from April 2020, is relocating to Spain after being appointed director of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Repsol in Madrid.

The new chief executive has been with the company since 2018, with his most recent position being chief operating officer based while based in Aberdeen.

Foucart’s qualifications include; a Master of Business Administration: Global Energy degree from the University of Warwick, a Master of Science in Offshore Engineering from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne and a Bachelor of Science in Civil / Structural Engineering from Université Libre de Bruxelles.

The new Repsol Sinopec boss can also speak four languages, French, English, Spanish and Dutch.

Mr Foucart said: “I’m delighted to be appointed CEO of Repsol Sinopec. My first priority will be to ensure the continued health and safety of all Repsol Sinopec personnel, and of the many contractors who support our operations. Safe and sustainable operations will always come first.

“It’s an interesting time to be part of the energy sector and I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead Repsol Sinopec through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“Our aim is to consistently deliver results against our corporate strategy, which is focussed on safe and sustainable oil and gas production, efficient decommissioning, and the energy transition.

“For us, the energy transition means emissions reduction and achieving Net Zero, whilst contributing to the UK’s domestic energy supply.

“I would like to take advantage of this opportunity to thank Jose Luis Muñoz for his commitment and support to the business over the last seven years, first as a Repsol shareholder representative and then as CEO of Repsol Sinopec.

“Mr Muñoz joined as CEO at the beginning of the COVID pandemic and has successfully led the organisation through a time of uncertainty, whilst setting the foundations of our strategy.”