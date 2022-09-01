Norway steps up for Europe’s energy security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Norway steps up for Europe’s energy security

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has brought energy security into the spotlight and Norway is stepping up to meet demands while providing stable finances for producers and leading the way in decarbonisation.
By Ryan Duff
01/09/2022, 3:15 pm
© Bloomberg

Director, Research, Upstream Oil and Gas for Wood Mackenzie, Neivan Boroujerdi, writes: “At a time when politicians are calling for extra taxes to be levied on producers’ windfall profits, Norway’s stable fiscal regime is appealing.”

An unprecedented level of activity – driven by the temporary tax package introduced in 2020 – is placing pressure on the supply chain.

Raw materials inflation is being compounded by service sector capacity which is not the same as it used to be. Suppliers remain cautious about adding capacity and hotspots are emerging. Norway is one of them.

On average, costs have risen nearly 40% from front-end engineering design (FEED) through to final investment decision (FID) for the ‘tax window’ projects set to be sanctioned this year, with start-up dates being pushed back by over a year too.

All the while the fiscal terms provide flexibility to absorb cost overruns, long lead times and execution risk remain big issues for industry safety records, project economics and near-term supply. A thinning pipeline of development opportunities is also a long term concern.

The levels of production currently experienced are set to continue until the late 2020s, although, underwhelming frontier exploration results – particularly disappointments in the Barents Sea – have taken their toll.

Boroujerdi added: “Fundamentally, exploration – and new developments – are needed. We believe there is a lot to play for.

“While we think there is a role for Barents gas in the supply mix, exploration in the past 10 years has failed to create value despite discovering almost two billion boe of resource.

“Further exploration is a tough sell. Waning interest in the basin has been exacerbated by the shift in the corporate landscape.”

Norway is still a top-10 global regime in prospective resource terms but just under half the potential resides beneath the Barents Sea. The basin offers significant resource potential however, it carries many risks.

However, this sector is dominated by Equinor and the State Direct Financial Interest (State DFI) which, combined, hold more than 50% of Norway’s upstream commercial value and reserves.

The number of active producers has nearly halved in recent years from 55 in 2013, to less than 30 today.

Mr Boroujerdi concluded: “The world’s growing need for sustainable energy will change the geography of oil and gas. Its future will be ever more entwined with renewables. For the upstream industry to become more sustainable, it must focus on resources co-located with both plentiful clean electricity and scalable CCS potential. These are the geological energy ‘super basins’ of the future.

“Norway ticks the boxes, helping it cement its status as an energy super basin of the future. It already has an electrification advantage and an early-mover foot on the offshore wind and CCS ladder.”

