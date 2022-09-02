Research reveals majority of youngsters would consider career in energy sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Research reveals majority of youngsters would consider career in energy sector

More than half of young people would consider a career in the UK’s energy sector, new research has found.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
02/09/2022, 11:52 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Shutterstock / BBSTUDIOPHOTOyoungsters career energy

More than half of young people would consider a career in the UK’s energy sector, new research has found.

A survey of 1,000 secondary school pupils commissioned by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) shows they are actively seeking careers they deem to have a “positive impact on society.”

Almost a third want to make a “positive contribution to the world”, with 67% saying that making a positive impact on the world and society was important in their future work.

Of those surveyed, 54% would consider a career in energy, and 31% feel the industry is better than it used to be in terms of addressing climate issues.

Over a fifth (22%) also acknowledged that the world still needs oil and gas, but believed the industry had a role to play in developing new lower carbon technologies.

Alix Thom, workforce engagement and skills manager at Offshore Energies UK, said: “These results reflect what we are seeing across the industry as people’s priorities continue to shift post-pandemic. It is fantastic to see that so many young people we surveyed would consider a career in energy, and that they recognise the role industry will play in the development of new lower carbon technologies.

“The industry is at a crucial point as it looks to attract and retain the talent required to achieve the UK’s ambitious climate goals, while continuing to harness skills which will deliver the resources needed to ensure we can meet our energy needs. Attracting new talent to the sector is vital to ensuring the industry can meet its full potential, so we are thrilled that so many young people see energy as a viable career choice. It is our hope that as companies grow and develop new technologies, more and more young people will be drawn to the sector to ensure it thrives, which will support the UK economy as it continues to lead the drive to net zero while producing home grown energy with fewer emissions.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts