Research reveals majority of youngsters would consider career in energy sector

More than half of young people would consider a career in the UK’s energy sector, new research has found.

A survey of 1,000 secondary school pupils commissioned by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) shows they are actively seeking careers they deem to have a “positive impact on society.”

Almost a third want to make a “positive contribution to the world”, with 67% saying that making a positive impact on the world and society was important in their future work.

Of those surveyed, 54% would consider a career in energy, and 31% feel the industry is better than it used to be in terms of addressing climate issues.

Over a fifth (22%) also acknowledged that the world still needs oil and gas, but believed the industry had a role to play in developing new lower carbon technologies.

Alix Thom, workforce engagement and skills manager at Offshore Energies UK, said: “These results reflect what we are seeing across the industry as people’s priorities continue to shift post-pandemic. It is fantastic to see that so many young people we surveyed would consider a career in energy, and that they recognise the role industry will play in the development of new lower carbon technologies.

“The industry is at a crucial point as it looks to attract and retain the talent required to achieve the UK’s ambitious climate goals, while continuing to harness skills which will deliver the resources needed to ensure we can meet our energy needs. Attracting new talent to the sector is vital to ensuring the industry can meet its full potential, so we are thrilled that so many young people see energy as a viable career choice. It is our hope that as companies grow and develop new technologies, more and more young people will be drawn to the sector to ensure it thrives, which will support the UK economy as it continues to lead the drive to net zero while producing home grown energy with fewer emissions.”