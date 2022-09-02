Breaking: Extinction Rebellion protestors superglue themselves inside House of Commons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Extinction Rebellion protestors have superglued themselves inside the House of Commons.

A trio of activists glued themselves in a chain around the Speaker’s Chair in the Chamber, while banners were draped outside the building.

Extinction Rebellion said the action has taken place in the Commons to highlight the cost of living “scandal” round energy bills.

BREAKING NEWS: Extinction Rebellion supporters have superglued around the Speakers Chair inside the commons chamber. Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens' Assembly Now: “We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this…" pic.twitter.com/JqKBasRaCH — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) September 2, 2022

In a statement, the group said the trio had entered the House of Commons legally via a tourist booking.

Visitors can go into the chamber while parliament is in recess.

“It is possible to act on climate and costs in a way that is fair and supports everyone. But our political system is too out of date and out of touch to see beyond the next election cycle and do what needs to be done,” they said in the Commons.

It comes as the next Prime Minister – Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – is expected to be named next week.

Alanna Byrne of Extinction Rebellion: “It is possible to change things and update politics so it really represents ordinary people. Independent citizens’ assemblies can show that those blocking progress in Westminster have no democratic mandate to continue destroying the environment and give power back to people. Selected like a jury and supported with independent, expert knowledge, this is true democracy that reflects the diversity of the population.

“But to create a new, fairer politics will require first thousands, then millions of us. It will require sustained culture-shifting civil disobedience, until we become impossible to ignore. Then, when there’s enough of us, positive change will become inevitable.”

More follows.