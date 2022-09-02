Equinor concludes exit from Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Equinor concludes exit from Russia

Equinor (OSLO:EQNR) has fully exited its holdings in Russia’s Kharyaga oil field, concluding a total withdrawal from the country in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
By Andrew Dykes
02/09/2022, 3:30 pm Updated: 02/09/2022, 4:43 pm
The Kharyaga field in Russia.

In May the Norwegian energy giant confirmed it had transferred interests in four Russian joint ventures to Rosneft and was “released from all future commitments and obligations.”

At the same time it announced the signing of an agreement to leave the Kharyaga project – a process which has now been completed, the company said Friday.

Equinor has been a partner in the scheme, near the Arctic Circle, since 1996. The project accounted for around 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to Equinor.

As part of the exit from the scheme, Equinor said it had covered the decommissioning liabilities accrued and owed by Equinor over the years of operation, while complying with applicable sanctions.

It draws to a close a nearly six-month process begun in the immediately aftermath of Russia’s invasion in February, at which point Equinor said its position in the country had become “untenable”.

With the conclusion of the agreement, the group confirmed it has no remaining assets or projects in Russia.

The decision has resulted in the Oslo-listed company taking an impairment of just under $1.1 billion, according to its quarterly results of 31 March 2022.

Meanwhile, last month oilfield services giant Baker Hughes confirmed the sale of its Russian arm to its local management team.

The company said the new business will operate independently of the wider Baker Hughes group, including adopting an independent brand, and will assume all of the firm’s current oilfield services Russia assets, liabilities and commercial obligations.

