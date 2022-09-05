New PM urged to take action with gas prices tipped to surge following Nord Stream closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

New PM urged to take action with gas prices tipped to surge following Nord Stream closure

A leading analyst says there are indications that high gas prices are likely to be a “multi-year” challenge, rather than a “spike”.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
05/09/2022, 7:05 am Updated: 05/09/2022, 10:21 am
New PM gas prices
A view of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL (Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung - Baltic Sea Pipeline Link) long-distance gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, June 21, 2022.

A leading analyst says there are indications that high gas prices are likely to be a “multi-year” challenge, rather than a “spike”.

And head of oil and gas research at Investec, Nathan Piper has encouraged the next UK Government to set out help for the “most vulnerable people and businesses” sooner rather than later.

Liz Truss is widely expected to pip Rishi Sunak as successor to Boris Johnson when the results of the Conservative leadership contest are announced later.

Whoever takes on the top job will be under immediate pressure to take action to address the UK’s beleaguered economy.

High commodity prices have pushed inflation to a 40-year high, and there are fears it could get worse, spurred on by the closure of the key Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

“We are expecting record gas prices across UK/Europe next week as the impact of long term restrictions of Russia gas supply is absorbed by the market following the indefinite shut down of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline,” said Mr Piper.

© Supplied by Investec
Nathan Piper, head of oil and gas research at Investec.

An indefinite shutdown of the 745 mile long gas link, which runs from near St Petersburg in Russia to the north-east of Germany, was announced last week.

It followed the decision by G7 countries to impose a price cap on Russia oil to try to reduce Putin’s income.

Mr Piper said: “We are moving into the ‘end game’ of the winter energy crisis. In apparent response to the G7 price cap on Russia oil announcement, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is shut down indefinitely.

“Although EU storage levels are improving – thanks mainly to paying eye watering prices to attract LNG volumes – without Russian gas, security of supply risk is becoming more acute.”

Nord Stream 1 has the capacity to deliver 55bn cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year, and its closure paints a worrying picture for households.

With winter looming large, Europe’s limited gas stock is likely to be stretched thin, and blackouts remain a possibility.

Moreover, millions of households are already staring down the barrel of having to shell out thousands of pounds to heat their homes.

If the situation worsens, it could mean many are simply unable to afford their bills.

© Shutterstock
A gas supplies crisis has sent prices to domestic and business consumers through the roof.

Mr Piper said: “Sadly the impact of sky high gas and electricity prices is material demand destruction across UK/European industry and a worrying outlook for consumers.

“Short term, the volumes of Russian imports cannot be replaced by LNG, limited by much of Europe’s infrastructure orientated eastwards based on a one way bet that cheap Russian gas would always be available.”

He added: “The gas and electricity forward curves underline this is not a spike but likely a multi-year challenge of high prices (currently 10-15x the 10 year average), with help for the most vulnerable people and businesses required to be detailed by the incoming UK government sooner rather than later.”

