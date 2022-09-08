Mitsui and Shell to explore CCS in Asia Pacific

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mitsui and Shell to explore CCS in Asia Pacific

Mitsui and Shell (LON:SHEL) have signed a joint agreement to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Asia Pacific, including Japan.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
08/09/2022, 10:39 am Updated: 08/09/2022, 10:41 am
Shell is on the lookout for CCS opportunities in Asia Pacific

The collaboration will also explore the conditions and policies needed to develop CCS, and evaluate options for owning and chartering ships designed to carry liquid carbon dioxide (CO2), Mitsui said in a statement Thursday.

“Increasing the global deployment of CCS is one element of Shell’s transition to becoming a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050,” said Syrie Crouch, Vice President of Carbon Capture and Storage at Shell. “Working with companies like Mitsui, we want to help unlock the potential of CCS in Asia Pacific, including Japan. This agreement is another step in that journey and supports our ambition of having access to at least 25 million tonnes a year of CCS capacity by 2035.”

Yasuchika Maruyama, General Manager of Sustainable Energy Development Division, Energy Business Unit 1, Mitsui said: “We are pleased to explore the potential for CCS and CO2 shipping with Shell. CCS will play an important role in the region to simultaneously achieve continued economic growth and reduced emissions. Mitsui is trying to develop approximately 15 million tonnes per annum of CCS capacity by 2035. By developing CCS opportunities, Mitsui aims to continue contributing to an environmentally sustainable society.”

CCS is a combination of technologies that capture and store carbon dioxide deep underground, preventing its release into the atmosphere and offers a way to reduce emissions from sectors that are hard to decarbonise. Scenarios from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the International Energy Association, and others indicate that CCS is critical to meeting the goal of the Paris Agreement, noted Shell and Mitsui.

In June, Shell told Energy Voice that it is upbeat about the opportunities for carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Asia Pacific, as the supermajor explores various potential storage site options across its portfolio in the region, which includes Australia, Malaysia and Brunei.

