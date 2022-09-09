First Gen to finish Philippines LNG import project early 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

First Gen to finish Philippines LNG import project early 2023

First Gen has reported that its delayed liquified natural gas (LNG) import project in the Philippines will finish construction by the end of Q1 2023.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
09/09/2022, 1:50 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© Shutterstock / ronaldbudaythe Philippines national flag
Flying the Philippines flag: the Southeast Asian nation hopes to import LNG

First Gen has reported that its delayed liquified natural gas (LNG) import project in the Philippines will finish construction by the end of Q1 2023.

The disclosure was made while announcing its intention to rename the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU), provided by BW LNG, that will be used for First Gen’s Interim Offshore LNG Receiving Terminal from the “BW Paris” to the “BW Batangas”.

In April 2021, First Gen and BW LNG executed a 5-year Time Charter Party (TCP) for the charter of the “BW Paris” and it is intended that the name change to the “BW Batangas” will be carried out before its deployment to the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City, Philippines by the end of Q2 or early Q3 2023, the developer said in a statement on 7 September.

The “BW Batangas” will serve to provide LNG storage and regasification services to First Gen’s existing and planned gas-fired power plants and other third-party terminal users.

First Gen said it expects to complete the construction of the project by the end of Q1 2023.

The project will accelerate the ability to introduce LNG to the Philippines, to serve the natural gas requirements of existing and future gas-fired power plants of third parties and FGEN LNG affiliates. FGEN LNG believes the project will play a critical role in ensuring the energy security of the Luzon Grid and the Philippines, particularly as the indigenous Malampaya natural gas resource continues to decline.

“The name change acknowledges the historical, current and future support given by the Province of Batangas and by our hosts Batangas City and underscores First Gen’s commitment to supporting the energy security of the Philippines. It is also a tribute to all of our colleagues from Batangas in recognition of all of their dedication and hard work to complete the construction of the Terminal by the end of Q1 2023,” said First Gen chief executive Jon Russell.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts