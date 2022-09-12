Chevron confirms Australia CCS acreage win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Chevron confirms Australia CCS acreage win

US giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has confirmed that it has been granted stakes in three permits to potentially access carbon storage offshore Australia.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
12/09/2022, 9:26 am Updated: 12/09/2022, 9:27 am
© BloombergAttendees stand near Chevron Corp. signage during the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., U.S, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
The blocks, including two in the Carnarvon Basin off the north-western coast of Western Australia and one in the Bonaparte Basin offshore Northern Territory, total more than 31,500 square km or nearly 7.8 million acres – an area larger than Belgium.

“Chevron has a unique set of capabilities and relationships to support the further deployment of carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Australia,” said Mark Hatfield, managing director of Chevron’s Australia Business Unit. “We look forward to working with our venture participants to assess the greenhouse gas storage potential within these titles, which we hope will benefit Australia and the region for years to come.”

As part of its global lower carbon strategy, Chevron said it is focused on carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) – primarily through hubs with third-party emitters as partners and customers – renewable fuels, hydrogen, offsets, and other emerging technologies.

“Under almost every scenario, CCUS is expected to be essential for meeting the net zero ambitions of the Paris Agreement and is poised to play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions in hard-to-abate, energy intensive industries such as LNG, refining, petrochemicals, power, steel, and cement,” said Chris Powers, vice president of CCUS for Chevron New Energies. “These and other ventures also have the potential to help generate higher returns and lower the carbon intensity of our own operations. We look forward to collaborating on these efforts.”

The three permits include:

Greenhouse gas assessment permit [G-10-AP] (1,762 km2 or 680 mi2) involves a Joint Venture of Chevron Australia Pty Ltd, Woodside Energy Ltd (Operator), BP Developments Australia Pty Ltd, Japan Australia LNG (MIMI) Pty Ltd, which is owned equally by Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd, and Shell Australia Pty Ltd.

Greenhouse gas assessment permit [G-9-AP] (3,589 km2 or 1,385 mi2) involves a Joint Venture of Chevron Australia Pty Ltd and Santos Offshore Pty Ltd (Operator).

Greenhouse gas assessment permit [G-11-AP] (26,239 km2 or 10,130 mi2) involves a Joint Venture of Chevron Australia Pty Ltd, Santos Offshore Pty Ltd (Operator), and an affiliate of SK E&S.

