Oil & Gas

Repsol Norge’s Yme field to be out of action for up to six weeks

Repsol Norge has reported damage to parts of the process pipe system on the Yme field, ceasing production for up to six weeks.
By Ryan Duff
12/09/2022, 10:41 am
YME field
A file photo Pioneering Spirit vessel delivering the Yme topside to Lutelandet

OKEA, a partner in the field alongside Lotos Exploration and Production and KUFPEC Norway, said Repsol had reported the problems to the partners.

The damages are likely to take the Yme field, located in the Norwegian North Sea, out of action for five to six weeks in the third quarter of 2022 as repair work is carried out.

OKEA estimates that the field will re-start production in early October.

However, the Norwegian mid to late-life operator has said that the reduced production in the third quarter of 2022 will not result in any change in the company’s production guidance for the year.

OKEA said: “Following damage to parts of the process pipe system at the Yme field, Repsol Norge AS, as the operator, has today informed OKEA ASA that the technical issues will likely result in a total of five to six weeks of production downtime at the field during the third quarter of 2022 as repair work is being conducted.”

This issue comes at a time when production from Yme was planned to ramp up to plateau production.

The Yme field

This is not the first time the Yme field has experienced issues since starting production in October of last year.

Less than a month after first oil the field shut down due to high oil in water reading, the field remained shit until the problem was rectified.

In April this year, the field shut once again, this time due to a minor oil spill. The source of the leak was identified in a pipe between the wellhead platform and the subsea storage tank.

As of the beginning of May, Yme produced directly to a large tanker vessel, Bodil Knudsen, to allow for the issue to be fixed.

Lime Petroleum, a Norwegian subsidiary of Singapore’s Rex International, is expected to be taking over KUFPEC Norway’s interest in the Yme field, following a deal between the two companies in August.

