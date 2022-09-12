Aker BP recieves green light to deploy Maersk rig on North Sea field

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Aker BP (OSLO:AKRBP) consent to use the Maersk Invincible rig for drilling activities on the Norwegian Ivar Aasen field.

In May this year, Aker BP contracted the rig from Maersk Drilling for three infill wells at the licence.

Maersk Invincible is an extra large enhanced harsh environment jack-up drilling facility, built at the DSME yard in Busan, South Korea in 2016.

Maersk Drilling has announced that the rig will be subject to low-emission upgrades and a special periodic survey before starting the contract at Ivar Aasen.

This follows news that Aker BP has outlined plans to invest NOK 150 billion ($15.3bn) in Norwegian development projects over the next six years.

The Ivar Aasen field

Located 18.6 miles south of the Grane and Balder fields in the Norwegian North Sea, the Ivar Aasen field lies at a water depth of 360.9 feet.

Receiving development and operation approval in 2013 after being discovered in 2008, production at the Ivar Aasen field started in 2016.

The development comprises a production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform with a steel jacket and a separate jack-up rig for drilling and completion.

The Ivar Aasen field currently has an estimated recoverable reserve of over 200 million barrels of oil equivalents.

First stage processing is carried out on the Ivar Aasen platform, and the partly processed fluids are transported to the Edvard Grieg platform for final processing and export.

Currently, the field receives power from the Edvard Grieg platform, however, Aker BP has announced that it will receive power from shore this year from the Johan Sverdrup platform.

At the time of writing (14:31), Aker BP stocks stand at £29.64 a share on the Oslo Stock Exchange.